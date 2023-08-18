Matt Hardy makes an interesting tease about Edge ahead of his final WWE match

Matt Hardy recently turned back the clock and posted a throwback photo with three other superstars he is very familiar with: his brother Jeff Hardy, Christian Cage, and WWE Superstar Edge.

All four stars previously worked with each other during their first stints with WWE. As tag teams, Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz were highly accomplished, scoring multiple tag titles each. They have also previously faced each other in tag-team action several times.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a throwback photo to 2018 during WrestleMania 34, where the four shared a moment. None of them were booked for the match card that year, so this could have simply been a reunion of sorts. The timing of this was impeccable, as the WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that his match this week on SmackDown will be the last for his current contract.

Expand Tweet

This could be a tease of sorts from Hardy, as The Rated-R Superstar is the only one of the four who is not signed with AEW. It's possible that a reunion could happen after his contract with WWE expires.

Matt Hardy wants to work with Edge for his last match

AEW star Matt Hardy previously expressed that he wished to wrestle against The Rated-R Superstar in his last match. The two tag teams have previously squared off in multiple situations, and their matches against one another are a big part of why both teams achieved huge popularity in the first place.

In an interview with Daily Mail around two months ago, Matt revealed that he has always wanted this to be his final match alongside his brother. For him, The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian put each other on the map, and this would be a perfect way to close out their great careers.

"Whenever I've been asked that question, this is always my go-to answer. I feel like the perfect kind of retirement final match for Matt and Jeff would be like Matt and Jeff versus Edge and Christian. Because we actually made each other in the beginning, so I think that'd be a very appropriate note to go out on." (H/T Daily Mail)

During the Attitude Era, fans got to see jaw-dropping action from the two iconic tag teams on multiple occasions – and not just against each other. Currently, there is only one more piece of the puzzle needed to make a reunion match possible, and it is Edge appearing in AEW.

Do you think The Rated-R Superstar will leave WWE after his contract expires? Let us know in the comments section below.