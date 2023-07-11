Having worked in the wrestling industry for more than 25 years, Edge's list of opponents is long and impressive. One of his former rivals who wants to face him in his last match is Matt Hardy.

Along with his brother Jeff, Matt made his name in WWE at the start of his career by going toe-to-toe with the Rated-R Superstar and Christian in some high-octane tag team matches.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Hardy stated why he wants to wrestle two of his greatest rivals one last time.

"Whenever I've been asked that question, this is always my go-to answer. I feel like the perfect kind of retirement final match for Matt and Jeff would be like Matt and Jeff versus Edge and Christian. Because we actually made each other in the beginning, so I think that'd be a very appropriate note to go out on." (H/T Daily Mail)

Currently both the Hardys and Christian are performing in All Elite Wrestling, while Edge is still impressing fans in WWE.

Edge praises a young WWE Superstar

Last week on SmackDown, the former World Heavyweight Champion faced off against the upstart performer Grayson Waller.

Whilst Waller did not pick up the win, he seemingly impressed the Hall of Famer. Following the match, Edge praised Grayson's performance whilst speaking on SmackDown LowDown.

"Well, I can understand that he [Grayson Waller] wants to talk a big game, he's trying to make his mark. He wants to get in John Cena's face, he wants to get in my face. I understand that because I was there and I can appreciate that. But, he backed it up and if you can back it up, I'm okay with you talking all day long. So that's why I said he swam because he was in with the Rated-R Superstar, in a sold-out Madison Square Garden. His first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him," said Edge. [From 2:40 to 3:10] [H/T Sportskeeda]

In recent years, WWE has been building its roster for the next decade and beyond, with young stars like Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton ready to lead the charge.

