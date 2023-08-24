"SO HE'S NOT RETIRING" - Blockbuster dream match teased by Edge seemingly reassures WWE fans of his future

Edge has faced numerous legends across generations in his illustrious wrestling career. However, there are still wrestlers within WWE that he hasn’t competed against, one of those being Sami Zayn. The 11-time World Champion named Sami as his dream opponent in a recent interview.

The Rated-R Superstar recently celebrated his 25th anniversary at WWE with a match on SmackDown against personal friend, Sheamus, in his hometown of Toronto. After a highly competitive match, the Ultimate Opportunist hit a spear to get the win.

Talking to the live audience after the match, Edge informed the crowd that this was the last match on his current WWE contract and he doesn’t know what the future holds for him. This set the rumor mill ablaze, with people concerned that he might be retiring or moving on from WWE.

However, on the latest episode of The Bump, he named Sami Zayn as a dream opponent, which reassured fans that the Hall of Famer still has the hunger to wrestle. You can watch his entire interview on the latest episode of The Bump below:

Take a look at some of the reactions by fans who were convinced he is signing a new contract with WWE after watching the interview:

Fans were convinced Edge is going to sign a new contract

Edge reportedly moving to AEW

Edge and Christian were one of WWE's greatest tag teams

According to Sean Sapp at Fightful, Edge might be close to joining AEW. If he signs with Tony Khan’s company, it will be the first time he has wrestled anywhere other than in a WWE ring in over 25 years.

Reportedly, the Hall of Famer gave WWE an opportunity to offer him a new deal, but the company wasn’t interested in the terms offered. If he does make the move, he will have a familiar face in the dressing room, his best friend Christian.

Do you want Edge to reunite with Christian on AEW, or do you want him to end his career in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?