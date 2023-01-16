"Why remind them there is another company out there?" - Wrestling veteran on Tony Khan constantly namedropping WWE

Tony Khan's frequent mentions of AEW's biggest rival, WWE, have perplexed a wrestling veteran.

The All Elite President has certainly been keeping up with recent developments in the Stamford-based company. Moreover, he has been known to be quite liberal with his digs at the rival Promotion. The most recent example of this was a tweet following the return of Vince McMahon, which seemingly made Tony quite happy.

In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager was asked about Tony Khan's tendency to take shots at the Stamford-based Promotion. The wrestling veteran responded by explaining how Tony and Vince McMahon were different in their approach towards dealing with the competition.

"He's having fun. But see WWE is not like that. WWE, you couldn't hold a gun to their head and say, 'Mention AEW.' They wouldn't do it. They never mention the competition, never. Now WCW, they would mention WWF... but WWE now, they have no reason to mention another company because in Vince's mind, why remind them there is another wrestling company out there?" [2:03 - 2:47]

Dutch Mantell also commented on the rumors of AEW purchasing WWE

Amidst reports of Vince McMahon putting his company up for sale, rumors of the Khans being interested have recently surfaced.

While the pro-wrestling community debates whether AEW would actually pull off such a massive acquisition, Dutch Mantell believes that Tony Khan simply does not have the means to make the move. In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran spoke about other potential buyers as well.

"I thought Saudi Arabia always had the number one seed, I guess, you could say. Then you have the usual suspects, Comcast, Netflix, and HBO and Amazon. You know who we didn't hear about though? Was The Rock. We never heard The Rock was in the running. Another one that has been added is Tony Khan from AEW. But I discount that because I don't think he can come up with that type of money. Even though, his father is a billionaire several times over," said Dutch Mantell. [4:32 – 5:15]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Vince McMahon and his Promotion in the coming months.

