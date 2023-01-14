The sale of WWE is currently one of the most talked about subjects in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his take on the topic. Mantell believes that Saudi Arabia should be the top priority in this discussion.

Mantell further mentioned AEW President Tony Khan and how he could fit himself into the conversation about purchasing the Stamford-based company. He also mentioned The Rock, Netflix, and others among possible buyers.

"I thought Saudi Arabia always had the number one seed, I guess, you could say. Then you have the usual suspects, Comcast, Netflix, and HBO and Amazon. You know who we didn't hear about though? Was The Rock. We never heard The Rock was in the running. Another one that has been added is Tony Khan from AEW. But I discount that because I don't think he can come up with that type of money. Even though, his father is a billionaire several times over," said Dutch Mantell. [4:32 – 5:15]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of Tony Khan purchasing WWE

Hall of Famer, Bill Apter, recently discussed the possibility of Tony Khan buying WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that the promotion could potentially lose a large number of fans due to what has happened in Saudi Arabia.

He further discussed the possibility of Khan purchasing the company, suggesting that it could lead to a war between AEW and the Stamford-based company. Apter said:

"You know, first of all, let's go back to the Saudi thing, because of all the negative things that have happened in Saudi Arabia, a lot of the public, unfortunately, may turn their back on WWE completely because of that. Maybe I'm totally wrong. With a Tony Khan, for him to take that on would be very interesting if he just kind of left it alone. Then the big war, AEW versus WWE, he's got them both now."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes