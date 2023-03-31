"Why hasn't Tony khan hired you?" - 9-time WWE Tag Team Champion responds to a fan's query 

A WWE veteran had an interesting response when asked why Tony Khan had not signed him to AEW yet. The star in question is Bully Ray.

Bully Ray is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling. He returned to the promotion last October at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The wrestling veteran earned the opportunity to challenge for the promotion's top prize by winning the intergender 'Call Your Shot' gauntlet. He cashed in his title shot against Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Ray was unable to become a three-time world champion.

Bully Ray took to Twitter to have a Q&A session with his fans. One fan asked the WWE veteran why Tony Khan hasn't signed him yet. Ray responded with a laugh.

"Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!" Bully Ray tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE veteran Bully Ray seemingly made fun of AEW during his recent match at Sacrifice

Earlier this year was AEW's Revolution pay-per-view. The traditional Face of the Revolution ladder match took place the week prior at Dynamite. The winner of the ladder match will earn an opportunity to compete for the TNT Championship in the near future.

After a tough fight, The Powerhouse Will Hobbs climbed the ladder, grabbed the brass ring, and won the match. But for him to climb, several referees had to hold on to the ladder to ensure Hobbs did not fall.

Wrestling veterans such as Jim Cornette took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the segment. He ridiculed the decision and claimed that Tony Khan was booking matches to paralyze his talent.

Bully Ray, on the other hand, took a different approach to poke fun at AEW and the segment. During his 'Busted Open' match against Tommy Dreamer at IMPACT Wrestling's Sacrifice pay-per-view, the former WWE Tag Team Champion made fun of the segment. He climbed on a step ladder and had a referee grab on to it as well.

"WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸 You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣 THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world."

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣



THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world.



@IMPACTWRESTLING

@BustedOpenRadio WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸You guys were right - I was wrong. 🤣THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. @IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/XHJMz8RA1Q

Powerhouse Hobbs not only won the Face of the Revolution Ladder match but also managed to defeat Wardlow and capture the TNT Championship.

Would you like to see Bully Ray in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes