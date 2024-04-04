Will Ospreay breaks silence after AEW Dynamite moment with Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay had a brief confrontation with the WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite and finally opened up about the moment online.

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Adam Copeland cutting a passionate promo about how he has been enjoying his time in the All Elite promotion. He also mentioned that there have been some negative things said about the promotion, seemingly citing CM Punk's recent interview.

The Rated-R Superstar also introduced the fans to Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin shared a handshake with Adam Copeland, as he was there for his match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Fans were fired up to see the two together in the ring.

Meanwhile, Ospreay finally broke silence on his confrontation with Copeland on Dynamite this week. The Aerial Assassin referenced the legendary five-second pose that Edge & Christian used to do years ago and wrote:

"Me & my new mate @RatedRCope Ever need a partner to do 5 second poses. I'm here bruv"

Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay are set for big matches at AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View

After winning the TNT Championship by defeating Christian Cage in a brutal 'I Quit' match recently, Copeland is set for a trios match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV. The Rated-R Superstar will team up with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston to take on The House of Black faction.

On the other hand, Will Ospreay is set for a dream match against The American Dragon Bryan Danielson at Dynasty. This bout has been announced for quite some time now.

The Dynasty match card is shaping up to be more and more exciting with every match being added. It remains to be seen how the matches will be received by the fans on April 21.

