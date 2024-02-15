Will Ospreay breaks silence after being announced for a first-time-ever dream match at AEW Revolution 2024

Will Ospreay is set to wrestle in a first-time-ever dream match at AEW Revolution 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Aerial Assassin's opponent on the March 3 show will be Konosuke Takeshita.

The 30-year-old has reportedly finished his commitments with NJPW. Hence, he will head to AEW Revolution as a full-time AEW talent. On this week's episode of Dynamite, Don Callis revealed that his client, Konosuke Takeshita, will face his long-time ally, Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin and Takeshita have never faced each other in a one-on-one match, so this will be a memorable showdown. They worked together last October in a multi-man bout to take on Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at AEW WrestleDream.

After the match's announcement, Will Ospreay broke his silence to address his upcoming opponent. He asked Takeshita to exhibit his wrestling prowess when they lock horns at Revolution:

“Nothing like a bit of friendly family competition. Don’t hold anything back @Takesoup. Allow me to show you what Elite really looks like. @AEW | #AEWRevolution | March 3rd,” Ospreay tweeted.

Will Ospreay endorsed Wild Boar following retirement tease

Wild Boar (aka Mike Hitchman), a 34-year-old Welsh professional wrestler, is looking to hang up his wrestling boots this year. He recently announced on X/Twitter that he was ready to retire from pro wrestling, and 2024 may be his last year as an active competitor.

Following the announcement, The Aerial Assassin praised the former WWE star on Twitter and mentioned that he still had much gas left in the tank as a pro wrestler:

"Boar is a guy who deserves more exposure in wrestling. Has a look, unlike most people. I think if he was consistently booked well & had a mouthpiece, he would be way more of an attraction. If it’s your last run, fair play boss. But I think you got WAY more in you," Will Ospreay wrote.

Wild Boar began wrestling in 2006 and has worked in several notable promotions. He was also a part of WWE from 2018 to 2022.

