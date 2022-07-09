"They're too fragile to show up" - Will Ospreay takes a brutal shot at AEW's top stars

NJPW star Will Ospreay has heaped praise on AEW star Orange Cassidy. He also took a dig at the likes of popular stars in the promotion like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega.

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the "Billy G.O.A.T." defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against Cassidy. Ospreay emerged as the victor of a match that was hailed as the best of the night by many. He executed the Hidden Blade and a Storm Breaker maneuvers on Cassidy to pick up the win.

Speaking recently to Wrestle Inn, Ospreay claimed to have stolen the show on the night but gave credit to his opponent as well:

“Orange Cassidy had done like, a hell of a job I think everyone can agree with me on that,” Ospreay said. “I can kind of say, hand on heart, like, I stole the show. I completely stole it … I know that was great. I know how good it was down to Orange, the referee, the camera crew, and everything. The crowd was amazing, I loved performing in Chicago." (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

He further went on to highlight that Cassidy did a much better job than the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, who are out due to injury:

“On AEW’s side of theming it was built around your Bryan Danielsons, your CM Punks, and your Kennys, and, obviously, on our side of things, it was kind of built around [Kazuchika] Okada, Jay [White], and myself and just like, we delivered on our side of things … AEW sunk millions on those guys, they’re too fragile to show up.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Via Observer: Backstage people were going crazy with the quality of Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.



Wouldn't be surprised at all if this gets a full 5 from Dave. Via Observer: Backstage people were going crazy with the quality of Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy.Wouldn't be surprised at all if this gets a full 5 from Dave. https://t.co/VFXNb8wpBz

Will Ospreay wants to fight Logan Paul

Social media personality and part-time boxer Logan Paul signed a full-time contract with WWE a few days back. After his win over Orange Cassidy, Will Ospreay expressed his desire to battle Paul in the near future.

Logan shared pictures of himself with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during his contract signing. The NJPW star reshared the tweet, writing, "FoRBidDeN DOOr?!?!"

You can check out the tweet below:

The chances of a match between the two stars are not high as WWE seldom entertains talents contracted to other promotions. But it would be interesting to see if the match materializes sometime in the future.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far