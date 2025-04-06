Will Ospreay indirectly makes huge accusation against CM Punk, Seth Rollins & WWE

Will Ospreay, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will arguably go down as three of the greatest pro wrestlers of the modern era. The multi-time champions hit their peaks in different periods, but all three remain relevant today. Ospreay is now going viral for a curious remark about The Visionary and The Second City Saint.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin won a 29-minute Steel Cage match at AEW's sixth annual Revolution PPV from Los Angeles. The bloody co-main event of the evening saw Ospreay defeat longtime friend and foe Kyle Fletcher. A night later, RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Seth Rollins defeat CM Punk in a 23-minute Steel Cage Match.

The Revolution match between Ospreay and Fletcher was one of the greatest ever, according to the winner. In a new interview with the Battleground podcast, Ospreay was asked where he'd place the Revolution win on the list of best Steel Cage bouts ever. The 31-year-old recalled how he and Fletcher delivered in a major way, and implied Punk and Rollins could not do the same on RAW the next day.

Ad

Trending

"Mate, I was actually thinking about this a little while ago — I can’t think of another cage match off the top of my head that pulled off the stunts, the storytelling, the drama, as well as that one did. I mean, people tried to top it the very next day, and they couldn’t. I just couldn’t believe the output, the support we got afterwards, and how many genuinely thought it was one of the greatest steel cage matches ever," Will Ospreay said. [H/T to Ringside News]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Will Ospreay has never shared the ring with CM Punk or Seth Rollins. Both were already under contract to WWE when Ospreay made his wrestling debut on April 1, 2012.

Will Ospreay plans changed for AEW Dynasty

Tonight's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will feature Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight. The match will be a part of the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament 2025.

The Aerial Assassin was originally scheduled to face Jay White at Dynasty tonight. However, Switchblade broke his hand, which will require surgery, and the decision was made to replace him with Knight. It's believed that the 32-year-old will not miss any significant amount of in-ring time.

Ad

Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight shared the ring for the first time ever on Wednesday's Dynamite as they teamed up to defeat Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. The winner of tonight's first round match will go to the semi-final to face the winner of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More