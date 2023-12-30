Will Ospreay issues a heartbreaking statement after Kurtis "Mad Kurt" Chapman's death

The tragic death of 26-year-old professional wrestler Kurtis Chapman has sent shock-waves across the industry. AEW's Will Ospreay has joined several of the wrestling fraternity in offering his condolences.

Ospreay took a moment to post about the time he spent with Chapman in the ring. The two have had matches in Revolution Pro Wrestling.

"Can’t express enough how much it was a pleasure to have you around. To any of the boys and girls that have been affected by this news please reach out and any way I can support you I will do my best. My prayers go towards Kurtis family. Thank you for everything," the post read.

Check out the post:

Expand Tweet

Matt Kurtis, known as 'Mad Kurt,' made several appearances at RevPro Wrestling and won the British Cruiserweight Championship in 2014. The exact reason for his death is undisclosed at the moment.

Will Ospreay's Journey to becoming All Elite

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry before signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

The former ROH World Television Champion began his professional wrestling career in 2012 and was on the independent circuit for a while. He has also competed for RevPro Wrestling on multiple occasions. The Ariel Assassin signed up with New Japan Pro Wrestling and had a two-year stint in ROH from 2016 to 2018.

Ospreay debuted in AEW in 2022, and in 2023, he officially became All Elite. During the Full Gear Pay-Per-View earlier this year, The Arial Assasin was revealed as the newest member of the AEW roster.

AEW fans worldwide are excited to see what Will Ospreay does during his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Knowing his craft, fans know that they are in for a treat.

Do you think Ospreay is ready for a big push in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.