Will Ospreay makes surprise AEW debut on Dynamite, attacks three former WWE Superstars

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut on this week's edition of Dynamite. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion set his sights on three former WWE Superstars - Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Trent Beretta.

During a segment between FTR and Trent, the Best Friends member requested another shot at the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships for himself and Rocky Romero.

This led to Ospreay appearing at the top of the ramp as his fellow United Empire stablemates Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis attacked the three men inside the ring.

The Brit then made his way down to the ring and hit the Hidden Blade on Beretta. All four members of The United Empire then posed in the ring, signaling their arrival to All Elite Wrestling.

Ospreay will make his in-ring debut for AEW this week on Rampage. He will team up with The Aussie Open to face the trio of FTR and Trent in a six-man tag team match.

Will Ospreay has revealed who he wants to face at Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay has previously made it known that he would like to face either CM Punk or Bryan Danielson at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

However, he also expressed his interest in facing a homegrown AEW star. During an interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay said:

"I mean the obvious ones are like, the clear obvious ones, I think is [CM] Punk and [Bryan] Danielson are my obvious ones. But like, I'd like a challenge and what I mean that is, I would like a homemade guy, like someone that didn't come from NXT, that didn't come from New Japan. Because I think that's the challenge, is can I do like a sick match with someone that was just born and made in AEW."

The United Empire leader then namedropped Jungle Boy as a potential opponent he would like to face at Forbidden Door. Ospreay added:

"Jungle Boy, I'd love to tear up with him."

Before The Commonwealth Kingpin's debut on this week's Dynamite, his stablemates Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan attacked FTR and Roppongi Vice on Dynamite. They interfered in the ROH World Tag Team Championship match between the two teams.

