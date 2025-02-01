Will Ospreay may have subtly teased joining former WWE stars' faction in AEW

Video footage of Will Ospreay proving he can fit in with a certain former WWE tag team at a recent non-AEW event has just surfaced. It seems he was trying to mimic their gimmick, much to the delight of the fans.

MxM Collection is one of the most flamboyant tag teams in the industry, as they pride themselves on being fashion icons. This was a persona that both Mansoor and Mason Madden began in WWE, and have kept doing since.

PWInsider reported on the events that transpired on this year's Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. The former WWE duo were present at the event and they made an appearance in the ring. However, they refused to compete in a match as they only wanted to do five-minute poses. Will Ospreay interrupted them and admitted that he had a lot to drink so he may not be able to compete in the ring.

He instead offered an alternative, as he volunteered to also do a strut-off with the MxM Collection. Will Ospreay ended up winning, much to the dismay of Mansoor as he then attacked him and officially started the match.

A clip of The Aerial Assassin strutting his stuff can be seen below.

Will Ospreay has some business to deal with after he comes back from vacation

The weekend on the Jericho Cruise may be the vacation the former AEW International Champion needs, as he'll have to deal with the Don Callis Family when he comes back.

At Grand Slam: Australia two weeks from now, Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. However, for two weeks already, they have had to deal with a numbers disadvantage as apart from The Alpha and The Protostar, they have had Murder Machine at their necks.

Last week, Ospreay and Omega were able to get the upper hand, as they turned what was a surprise attack into them standing tall and bringing the fight to the faction.

The same can't be said this week as they suffered a four-on-two beatdown. It remains to be seen how they'll fare heading into their match in a few weeks.

