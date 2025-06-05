Will Ospreay officially challenges former WWE star to a huge rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025

Will Ospreay officially challenged a former WWE star to a huge rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025. This will no doubt be very exciting for the fans.

Ospreay has been fighting with Swerve Strickland over the past few weeks, especially regarding his budding friendship with Hangman Adam Page. After trying to patch things up between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland last week, things did not go according to plan.

At Fyter Fest 2025, Will Ospreay was talking to Tony Schiavone when he spoke about Swerve. He started off by saying that he realised that Swerve and Hangman hated each other, but that was because of Jon Moxley.

Will Ospreay then said that he did not want to see Swerve and Hangman continue fighting, and if that meant he had to take on Swerve, then he would do it next week at Summer Blockbuster. It was an emotionally charged promo and something that hyped the AEW fans inside the arena.

This will not be the first time the two of them have faced each other, with the first match taking place at Forbidden Door 2024, where Strickland successfully defended his AEW World Championship. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this encounter.

