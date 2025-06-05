  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Will Ospreay
  • Will Ospreay officially challenges former WWE star to a huge rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025

Will Ospreay officially challenges former WWE star to a huge rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025

By Sujay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 00:47 GMT
Will Ospreay is an AEW star. (Image credits: Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay is an AEW star. (Image credits: Will Ospreay's X page)

Will Ospreay officially challenged a former WWE star to a huge rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025. This will no doubt be very exciting for the fans.

Ad

Ospreay has been fighting with Swerve Strickland over the past few weeks, especially regarding his budding friendship with Hangman Adam Page. After trying to patch things up between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland last week, things did not go according to plan.

At Fyter Fest 2025, Will Ospreay was talking to Tony Schiavone when he spoke about Swerve. He started off by saying that he realised that Swerve and Hangman hated each other, but that was because of Jon Moxley.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Will Ospreay then said that he did not want to see Swerve and Hangman continue fighting, and if that meant he had to take on Swerve, then he would do it next week at Summer Blockbuster. It was an emotionally charged promo and something that hyped the AEW fans inside the arena.

This will not be the first time the two of them have faced each other, with the first match taking place at Forbidden Door 2024, where Strickland successfully defended his AEW World Championship. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this encounter.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications