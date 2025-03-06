Will Ospreay officially gives a name to his tag team with 34-year-old AEW star

Will Ospreay recently teamed up with a massive AEW star. He has now given his new team a name.

Ospreay has been feuding with The Don Callis Family ever since he was betrayed by Kyle Fletcher. This feud has intensified and become more personal in the past few weeks. Another individual who is also feuding with the Don Callis Family is Powerhouse Hobbs. Both Hobbs and Ospreay were once part of the same Don Callis Family; however, times have changed since then.

This week on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs teamed with The Conglomeration and Ospreay to face the team of Brian Keith and The Don Callis family. Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, shared a picture of Powerhouse Hobbs' entrance, which also showed Ospreay imitating the massive star. Ospreay responded to the tweet with a message saying that he might get a singlet like Hobbs, and their tag team could be called "Big and Little Willy."

"One day I’m gonna get a singlet like @TrueWillieHobbs And we shall be called…. Big & Little Willy."

Will Ospreay admits he was hurt by Triple H's comments

Will Ospreay was once rumored to join WWE after he left New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, he ended up joining AEW instead. During an interview, Triple H referenced Ospreay by claiming that the Aerial Assassin hates the grind. Ospreay, in turn, responded by making some personal remarks about The Game.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay revealed that he didn't take Triple H's comments personally. He also admitted that he never spoke to The Game, but he was somewhat hurt by his comments because everyone knew about his situation and why he wanted to remain in the UK.

"I don’t hate the guy. I’ve never met him. How can I hate someone that I’ve never even met? I’ve never spoken to him, I got an agency [to] talk to everyone. I’ve told everybody about my situation and why I want to remain in the UK, which is why that kind of hurt me a little bit, but not to the point where it keeps me up at night. I was like, 'Okay, you took a jab at me, I’ll take one back,' and then that’s it. We’re done." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be interesting to see if there's a possibility Will Ospreay will sign with WWE in the future.

