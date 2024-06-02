Will Ospreay picks up a massive win over former WWE star in first-time-ever singles match on AEW TV

Will Ospreay locked horns with a former WWE Superstar in a first-time-ever singles match on AEW television. He secured a massive victory over Kyle O'Reilly.

The June 1, 2024, episode of AEW Collision emanated from Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. It presented a blockbuster main event in the form of an International Title bout between Will Ospreay and Kyle O'Reilly. The Violent Artist previously competed for the championship at Dynasty 2024 and fell short against then-champion Roderick Strong.

Ospreay defeated Strong for the gold at Double or Nothing 2024. The bout between O'Reilly and The Aerial Assassin was an evenly matched hard-hitting contest, with both wrestlers using strikes and submissions to gain an advantage over each other.

In a particularly impressive sequence, the former NXT Tag Team Champion intercepted an Oscutter and blasted Ospreay with a kick to the back of the head. The latter responded with a thrust kick but was taken down with a leg sweep, only to bounce back up and deliver an enziguri to O'Reilly.

Despite countering the Hidden Blade once with a knee to the jaw, the 37-year-old Canadian ended up taking the devastating move from Ospreay for a near fall. The Commonwealth Kingpin then delivered a Storm Breaker to pick up the victory and retain his International Title.

Both combatants showed each other mutual respect after their first-ever bout on All Elite Wrestling television. Will Ospreay will be headed to Forbidden Door 2024 to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

