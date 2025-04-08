Will Ospreay on rumors of a top AEW acquisition: "I can’t really confirm, I don’t think he has signed yet"

AEW star Will Ospreay recently spoke about a major name potentially inking a deal with Tony Khan's promotion. The Aerial Assassin has competed against this star, who is none other than Josh Alexander.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander has been a free agent for the past couple of months. He is heavily rumored to sign with AEW and could be a wild-card entry in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Will Ospreay addressed whether Josh Alexander has signed with All Elite Wrestling. The Aerial Assassin also recalled the past matches with Alexander and heaped praise on him.

"It's not been confirmed that he's signed anything yet," Ospreay said. "But I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA. If anyone is a big Josh Alexander fan, like, I am. When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him, like, I didn't really know much about him, but I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, 'oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible.'" [H/T: The Takedown]

Josh Alexander would love to wrestle Will Ospreay in AEW

Some recent reports have pointed towards Josh Alexander inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling and debuting in the promotion later this year. Before his TNA contract expired, Josh Alexander shared an interesting statement about All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Josh Alexander revealed he would like to tear the house down with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also spoke about his desire to wrestle Cope in the company.

"Then you watch Dynamite, and I’m just like, man, I’ve torn it up with Will [Ospreay] and [Konosuke] Takeshita in the past, I would sure love to do that on a bigger stage. And one bucket list thing I might have, a wrestler that’s still out there wrestling that I would really love to get a chance to wrestle, is Edge. He’s in AEW, you know what I mean?" [H/T - WrestleZone]

We will have to wait and see if Josh Alexander moves to All Elite Wrestling this year.

