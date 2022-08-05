"We’re coming for it" - Will Ospreay's current stablemate teases challenging former WWE Superstars 

Will Ospreay's current stablemate Mark Davis has teased challenging FTR for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Davis is currently part of a tag team with Kyle Fletcher and the duo is collectively known as Aussie Open. They are members of The United Empire, a faction led by Ospreay.

Taking to Twitter, Davis engaged in a back-and-forth with Dax Harwood. He hinted at going after FTR's IWGP Tag Team Championships, courtesy of the following message:

Hey those tag championships from Japan and Mexico? You won on American soil, kinda funny that. You want to do this match in Japan? We’ll do it anywhere. Japan, America, England, Australia, just hold that gold tight because we’re coming for it.

Check out Mark Davis' tweet for Dax Harwood:

dunkzilla @DUNKZILLADavis



You want to do this match in Japan? We’ll do it anywhere. Japan, America, England, Australia, just hold that gold tight because we’re coming for it. Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I mean, I wouldn’t say “the world”… twitter.com/dunkzilladavis… I mean, I wouldn’t say “the world”… twitter.com/dunkzilladavis… https://t.co/mmN8aevSe8 Hey those tag championships from Japan and Mexico? You won on American soil, kinda funny that.You want to do this match in Japan? We’ll do it anywhere. Japan, America, England, Australia, just hold that gold tight because we’re coming for it. twitter.com/daxftr/status/… Hey those tag championships from Japan and Mexico? You won on American soil, kinda funny that. You want to do this match in Japan? We’ll do it anywhere. Japan, America, England, Australia, just hold that gold tight because we’re coming for it. twitter.com/daxftr/status/…

Davis and Fletcher played a crucial role in the lead-up to Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door.

The two men competed on both AEW Rampage and Dynamite, in respective six-man tag team matches.

Will Ospreay has had his issues with Kenny Omega as of late

Over the past few months, Will Ospreay's feud with Kenny Omega has taken a heated turn and even saw the former AEW World Champion take legal action against the New Japan Pro Wrestling star.

The reigning IWGP US Heavyweight Champion recently released an explicit t-shirt, courtesy of which he took a shot at Omega. Shortly after, the t-shirt was taken down, which prompted the following response from Ospreay:

“I have just exposed Kenny as an insecure little b**ch. It was fine when those guys were throwing up the Too Sweet and got hit with a cease & desist. They continued to poke the bear," said Ospreay."When it is me doing it to you guys, you have a problem with it. It’s because Kenny is a miserable little pr*ck. He takes it out on me because I’m actually having fun with my life.”

Omega is currently sidelined as he recovers from his injuries. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a potential feud between him and Ospreay.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far