Will Ospreay's Double or Nothing opponent disclosed on AEW Dynamite 

Will Ospreay will compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in the finals of this year's Owen Hart Cup. The latest edition of Dynamite has revealed that his opponent at the pay-per-view will be none other than former World Champion, Hangman Adam Page.

The Cowboy kicked off his journey in the tournament with a win over mystery wild card opponent Josh Alexander on Dynamite : Spring BreakThru earlier this month. After the bout, he was confronted and attacked by his semifinal opponent Kyle Fletcher, who laid the former AEW World Champion out with a brainbuster after he was blindsided by the Walking Weapon.

Page pursued Fletcher for retribution last Wednesday when the former ROH World TV Champion joined the Don Callis Family's attack on Owen Cup finalist Will Ospreay. However, he was overwhelmed by the numbers advantage of the heel stable, and ate yet another brainbuster.

The Hangman battled The Protostar on the April 30 edition of AEW Dynamite in the tournament semifinals. The hard-hitting main event match saw both athletes bring their A-game to the Chartway Arena, but it was the Virginia-native who ultimately picked up the win in his home-state with his signature Buckshot Lariat.

Adam Page will thus be moving on to the last stage of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025. He will be facing Will Ospreay at the PPV, the latter having qualified to the finals by defeating Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita.

