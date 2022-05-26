"Double gold looks good" – Will Ospreay's stablemate puts former WWE Superstars on notice after invading AEW

Will Ospreay's faction, United Empire, made their presence known on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the ROH World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice, UE's Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan interfered and assaulted both tag teams.

Taking to Twitter, Cobb sent a message to FTR, saying the United Empire has its sights set on the ROH World Tag Team Championship:

I came up short challenging for the ROH Tag Team Championship, but now I got a hungrier partner and we’ve tasted IWGP gold…. I think double gold looks good on me #JeffCobb #NJPW #AEW #ROH #UnitedEmpire #ForbiddenDoor

On Dynamite, Cobb and O-Khan put Dax Harwood and Trent through tables. The former NEVER Openweight Champion also hit the Tour of the Islands.

The United Empire duo are former IWGP Tag Team Champions and recently lost their titles to Bullet Club's Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale. However, the two men will get a rematch at the upcoming Dominion 6.12 show.

Will Ospreay recently revealed who he would like to face at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Will Ospreay recently admitted that his obvious opponents for the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, would be none other than CM Punk or Bryan Danielson.

During a recent interview with WRESTHINGS, the United Empire leader said:

"I mean the obvious ones are like, the clear obvious ones, I think is [CM] Punk and [Bryan] Danielson are my obvious ones. But like, I'd like a challenge and what I mean that is, I would like a homemade guy, like someone that didn't come from NXT, that didn't come from New Japan. Because I think that's the challenge, is can I do like a sick match with someone that was just born and made in AEW. I think that's something that I would like to challenge."

However, Ospreay has made it clear that he wants to face a homegrown AEW star at Forbidden Door and namedropped current tag team champion, Jungle Boy:

"Jungle Boy, I'd love to tear up with him."

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Ospreay could feature alongside Cobb and O-Khan.

Edited by Abhinav Singh