Will Ospreay sends a 2-word message to the youngest champion crowned at TNA Slammiversary 2025

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:40 GMT
Top AEW star Will Ospreay may have tuned in to the highly successful TNA Wrestling Slammiversary 2025. Following the event, Ospreay took a minute to congratulate a rising star who had a big night on the show.

Leon Slater battled Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship in a singles match at Slammiversary. The duo delivered one of the most captivating bouts of the night, which was a show stealer. In the final stages of the contest, Slater delivered a Swanton Bomb and a Swanton 450 to his rival and scored the pinfall.

With his remarkable win, Slater became the new and youngest X-Division Champion of all time. Following the bout, TNA legend and current WWE Superstar AJ Styles came out to a huge ovation. He endorsed the 20-year-old as the future of the Nashville-based company. On X, Will Ospreay also congratulated Slater on his victory with a two-word message:

"Congratulations Leon," Ospreay wrote.
Will Ospreay is sidelined due to injuries following AEW All In: Texas

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks in an evenly matched tag team showdown at AEW All In: Texas. The babyface duo's win stripped Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of their EVP titles.

The Aerial Assassin then made his presence felt during the Texas Death Match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. However, he was subjected to a huge beatdown by Moxley's faction, The Death Riders.

Ospreay missed the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. After that, it was reported that he was banged up, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer adding that the injuries were worse than expected and that there was no time frame for his return so far.

The report also indicated that Ospreay will be meeting a doctor for medical evaluation, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Aerial Assassin.

Edited by Pratik Singh
