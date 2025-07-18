  • home icon
  Heartbreaking update on 2-time AEW champion's injury after All In - Reports

Heartbreaking update on 2-time AEW champion's injury after All In - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:46 GMT
Star was last seen in a tag match at AEW All In [ Images from star
Star was last seen in a tag match at AEW All In

A former AEW champion was reportedly injured after All In and is set to take some time off from Tony Khan's promotion. Now, a new update regarding the star's injury has emerged, one that fans will not like.

At All In, Will Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks in an enthralling tag team match that served as the conclusion of the rivalry between the stars. Later in the show, The Aerial Assassin made his presence felt in the main event in an attempt to back up Hangman Page. However, he was brutally taken out by the Death Riders and stretchered out of the arena.

Ospreay then missed the following Dynamite and soon after, it was reported that the former 2-time International Champion was banged up after All In and would be absent from AEW TV for weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has stated that Ospreay's injuries are worse than thought and that there is currently no timeline on his return. The report also mentioned that The Aerial Assassin will be meeting with a doctor this week in the U.S.

AEW added EVP to Will Ospreay's name on their website post All In

At All In: Texas, The Young Bucks lost their EVP privileges after losing the tag team match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. This was to fulfill the forfeit attached to the bout if they lost. However, what fans didn't expect is what the Jacksonville-based promotion did next.

Sometime after the bout, AEW made a subtle change in the roster section on its website, adding 'EVP' to both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay's names.

While it must be noted that All Elite Wrestling has since removed the EVP title from their names on the roster, the possibility of Tony Khan eventually making it official cannot be overlooked.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
