A former AEW champion was reportedly injured after All In and is set to take some time off from Tony Khan's promotion. Now, a new update regarding the star's injury has emerged, one that fans will not like.At All In, Will Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks in an enthralling tag team match that served as the conclusion of the rivalry between the stars. Later in the show, The Aerial Assassin made his presence felt in the main event in an attempt to back up Hangman Page. However, he was brutally taken out by the Death Riders and stretchered out of the arena.Ospreay then missed the following Dynamite and soon after, it was reported that the former 2-time International Champion was banged up after All In and would be absent from AEW TV for weeks. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has stated that Ospreay's injuries are worse than thought and that there is currently no timeline on his return. The report also mentioned that The Aerial Assassin will be meeting with a doctor this week in the U.S.AEW added EVP to Will Ospreay's name on their website post All InAt All In: Texas, The Young Bucks lost their EVP privileges after losing the tag team match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. This was to fulfill the forfeit attached to the bout if they lost. However, what fans didn't expect is what the Jacksonville-based promotion did next.Sometime after the bout, AEW made a subtle change in the roster section on its website, adding 'EVP' to both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay's names.While it must be noted that All Elite Wrestling has since removed the EVP title from their names on the roster, the possibility of Tony Khan eventually making it official cannot be overlooked.