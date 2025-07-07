Will Ospreay sends a huge 3 word message ahead of AEW All In

AEW's Will Ospreay is gearing up to be a part of the biggest event of the year for the Jacksonville-based promotion, All In: Texas 2025. Days before the All Elite roster invades Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, he had a message for the wrestling fans waiting for the grand spectacle.

The Aerial Assassin is scheduled to compete in a huge tag team match at AEW All In: Texas. He will team up with Swerve Strickland to battle The Young Bucks. The showdown will feature high stakes for both sides.

Should the Founding Fathers of AEW lose the bout, they will lose their coveted titles of EVPs in the company. On the other hand, if Will Ospreay and Strickland come up short, both individuals would be denied an opportunity at the AEW World Championship for one year.

Apart from them, the show will feature marquee stars like Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, Toni Storm, and others. With the highly anticipated event right around the corner, Will Ospreay took to his X to send a three-word message along with the promotional video hyping the event.

"Wrestling Week begins !!!"

Tony Khan is hopeful of seeing a WWE Hall of Famer at AEW All In: Texas

Apart from stars such as Will Ospreay, who are scheduled for All In: Texas, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is still optimistic about seeing WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross participate in the event. However, he did mention that it was up to Ross and his recovery following a serious health issue.

"It would be amazing. I don’t want to put too much on Jim’s [Ross] plate, but it certainly would be amazing. And I would love it. And I hope that it’s possible. I certainly really feel like Jim’s making great strides in his recovery. That would be an amazing thing if we can make it happen. And hopefully we could.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

Jim Ross recently underwent successful surgery for his colon cancer. With the veteran commentator still recovering from the procedure, it remains to be seen if he can make it to Texas for AEW's biggest show of the year.

