Will Ospreay set to face former 5-time WWE Tag Team Champion on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is set to face Dax Harwood on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that the newly crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion will be returning to the promotion for his singles debut.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1! @DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay LIVE tomorrow night on TBS!

Ospreay made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite when his United Empire faction attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.

Fast forward to Rampage, Ospreay teamed up with Aussie Open for a six-man tag team match against FTR and Beretta. The United Empire's AEW in-ring debut was eventually spoiled after they ended up on the losing side.

Will Ospreay and The United Empire were victorious at Dominion 6.12

At the recently concluded NJPW Dominion 6.12 show, Will Ospreay won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated SANADA to win the vacant title after Juice Robinson failed to defend the belt at the show. However, the title is still with the former champion, who did not travel to Japan and is still in the US.

As it stands, Ospreay remains without his newly won title.

Meanwhile, his stablemates Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan defeated Bullet Club's Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale to once again win the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

O-Khan and Cobb previously attacked FTR and Roppongi Vice on Dynamite. There is a high chance that the United Empire duo will cross paths with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Champion vs. Champion Match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

