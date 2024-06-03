Will Ospreay just topped a major list. He left behind several other huge AEW stars.

According to Wrestlenomics, Will Ospreay topped the list of AEW stars in terms of merchandise sales. Ospreay bettered several major names such as Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Jack Perry, among others to occupy the top spot on the list.

Ospreay has been one of the best professional wrestlers in the world for quite some time now. He was the Best Bout Machine during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. His antics in the ring earned him an AEW contract and he arrived at Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year after finishing up his dates in NJPW. Since his arrival, the Aerial Assassin has already made a splash in the company.

Within a few months, he captured the AEW International Championship from Roderick Strong. If that wasn't enough, he recently won a casino gauntlet and will now challenge for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door later this month. And so his year could get a whole lot better.

Will Ospreay opens up on his decision to join AEW instead of WWE

When Will Ospreay's contract was coming up in NJPW, it should come as no surprise that he attracted attention from both AEW and WWE. However, he chose Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the Aerial Assassin explained his decision to join All Elite Wrestling and said he was elated to be part of the promotion and the locker room of the Jacksonville-based company.

"It was also just like, ‘What’s is going to be best for me and what is going to be best for my family.' But I knew what the answer was, in terms of like — you have to hear everybody out, man, because you never know. I can’t say it enough, of how happy I am that I get to be a part of AEW and how proud I am to be a part of this system and a part of this locker room,” he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

At AEW Forbidden Door 2024, Ospreay will compete in the biggest match of his life when he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.