Will Ospreay battles former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite, popular star confronts him post-match

Today at AEW Dynamite Road Rager, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay squared off against ROH and AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

This was Ospreay's singles match debut in the company after losing last Friday on Rampage in trios match. He teamed up with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in defeat against Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Trent Beretta.

During the match, Harwood hurt his knee on the outside and Ospreay took advantage. Eventually, Dax nailed six german suplexes while Will hit a springboard 450, much to the delight of the crowd.

Later on, they exchanged headbutts and punches, with Harwood eventually slapping Ospreay. In the end, the latter hit his second Ospreay Cutter and an elbow to the back of Harwood's head for his first AEW win.

After the match, Ospreay's United Empire teammates, Davis, Fletcher, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb collided with Wheeler, Beretta, and Rocky Romero. All of a sudden, another CHAOS member, Orange Cassidy, returned and quickly confronted the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The Harwood-Ospreay bout definitely didn't disappoint fans as the duo put on a wrestling clinic. As the Forbidden Door inches closer, it will be interesting to see if a multi-faction match between United Empire, FTR and CHAOS will eventually take place.

