×
Create
Notifications

Will Ospreay battles former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite, popular star confronts him post-match

Will Ospreay faced off against Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite Road Rager
Will Ospreay faced off against Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite Road Rager
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 16, 2022 07:01 AM IST

Today at AEW Dynamite Road Rager, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay squared off against ROH and AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

This was Ospreay's singles match debut in the company after losing last Friday on Rampage in trios match. He teamed up with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in defeat against Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Trent Beretta.

During the match, Harwood hurt his knee on the outside and Ospreay took advantage. Eventually, Dax nailed six german suplexes while Will hit a springboard 450, much to the delight of the crowd.

Later on, they exchanged headbutts and punches, with Harwood eventually slapping Ospreay. In the end, the latter hit his second Ospreay Cutter and an elbow to the back of Harwood's head for his first AEW win.

And @WillOspreay gets the victory after an incredible battle with @DaxFTR! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/Kco8zLmxvm

After the match, Ospreay's United Empire teammates, Davis, Fletcher, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb collided with Wheeler, Beretta, and Rocky Romero. All of a sudden, another CHAOS member, Orange Cassidy, returned and quickly confronted the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below
Look who's back! It's #FreshlySqueezed @orangecassidy! #ForbiddenDoor can't come soon enough! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/DGRMoobvUB

The Harwood-Ospreay bout definitely didn't disappoint fans as the duo put on a wrestling clinic. As the Forbidden Door inches closer, it will be interesting to see if a multi-faction match between United Empire, FTR and CHAOS will eventually take place.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...