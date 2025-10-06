  • home icon
  • "Will see u in AEW with the Hurt Syndicate," "Does he hurt people?" - Fans erupt ahead of ex-WWE star's imminent contract expiry

"Will see u in AEW with the Hurt Syndicate," "Does he hurt people?" - Fans erupt ahead of ex-WWE star's imminent contract expiry

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 06, 2025 09:10 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate were previously known as The Hurt Business. (Image via AEW YouTube)
The Hurt Syndicate consists of former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. The AEW faction was known as The Hurt Business in the Stamford-based company. Furthermore, they had a fourth member: Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander was signed to WWE from 2016 to 2025. After his release, he joined TNA and made his debut earlier in June. Interestingly, according to Fightful, the former cruiserweight champion's contract with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is going to expire next week.

When fans on social media learned about the 36-year-old's situation, they suggested that he join his former faction. Several are convinced that his next destination is All Elite Wrestling. The Hurt Business, with MVP, Benjamin, Lashley, and Cedric, was immensely successful in WWE. If booked properly, the four would thrive in the Jacksonville-based company together.

Fans react to the news of Cedric Alexander&#039;s TNA contract expiry. (Images via @WrestlePurists X)
Fans react to the news of Cedric Alexander&#039;s TNA contract expiry. (Images via @WrestlePurists X)
Cedric Alexander is a former three-time 24/7 Champion, a former Cruiserweight Champion, and a former World Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin. He is a supremely talented wrestler, and if Tony Khan signs him, he will definitely be a great fit in All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander is interested in re-joining The Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. In this conversation, the 36-year-old revealed that he is quite interested in working with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley again.

"100%. That's a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it'll be great to finish that out." he said. H/T: [CVV Podcasts]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former Hurt Syndicate member. Hopefully, his best days are ahead of him.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
