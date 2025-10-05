  • home icon
  Former WWE star's TNA contract expiring next week - Reports

Former WWE star's TNA contract expiring next week - Reports

By Love Verma
Published Oct 05, 2025 02:20 GMT
Former WWE star contract is expiring soon.
Former WWE star contract is expiring soon. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Currently, major ex-WWE stars are working with TNA, but it appears that a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion's contract is set to expire next week. The name is none other than Cedric Alexander.

Early this year, Alexander was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, he made his return to TNA and signed a contract with them. Additionally, the 36-year-old star made his NXT comeback as part of TNA's Invasion. However, according to a report from Fightful Select, Cedric was under contract with TNA, and his deal is set to expire next week.

Meanwhile, the source further added that the promotion is willing to retain Cedric Alexander. This means that Cedric is expected to continue his run with the TNA promotion and might renew his contract soon.

During his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Alexander has accomplished major feats as a WWE Cruiserweight Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion. He was even part of The Hurt Business faction, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin.

Now, all eyes are on Cedric Alexander to see how he will perform in TNA if he stays with the company after next week.

Former WWE star recently suffered multiple losses in TNA

On August 15, at Emergence, Cedric Alexander competed in a TNA X Division Championship match. However, despite his efforts, Alexander failed to emerge as the new champion and suffered a loss to Leon Slater.

Furthermore, the losing streak continued when the former RAW Tag Team Champion suffered a tag team loss against The Hardys at the TNA Impact show. After this, he somehow managed to get some victories over Ian Maxwell and Amazing Red in singles bouts.

In the recent two matches, he was defeated by Mike Santana and Zachary Wentz on the TNA shows. This indicates that his career is upside down, and he currently has a mixed record of wins and losses.

It will be interesting to see if his booking changes if he decides to re-sign with TNA. Also, these invasions in NXT can allow him to shine in front of the WWE Universe.

Edited by Neda Ali
