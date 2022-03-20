"None of them had seen pro wrestling" – William Regal gives details about his last match in WWE

William Regal admitted that his final WWE match wasn't versus Cesaro on NXT in 2013 but came against Sami Zayn.

Regal appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and said he went to Dubai in 2014 for a tryout involving Zayn. He added that the people of Dubai weren't used to pro wrestling at that point until his match with Zayn:

"I had a match with Cesaro, someone I've known for a long time and think the world of. Got to put him over. That wasn't actually my last match because the following year, 2014, we went to Dubai to do a tryout and Sami Zayn came. At the end of it, pretty much everybody there, none of them had seen pro wrestling."

Regal said having his last match against Zayn was all he needed. He also had no problem putting people over as long as they did well:

"I'm happy for younger talent that always does well, I was never the old miserable [guy]. I might put somebody in their place every now and again if I think they're getting above themselves. Like, 'Get a grip,' a little bit. I wish sometimes, once I got to a certain age, I wish people had done that to me. I needed it. Nobody would do it. I had a match with Sami. That was actually my last match, in Dubai in front of about 30 people at the tryout." (H/T - Fightful)

Highlights of William Regal in AEW

William Regal debuted at AEW Revolution 2022 to help Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley co-exist.

Moxley and Danielson beat The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) in their first match on Dynamite on March 9, 2022. Regal cut a promo thanking Tony Schiavone, talked about his health, and praised the two wrestlers.

The following week on Dynamite St. Patrick's Slam, they beat Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor. The Englishman then slapped Yuta across the face. Danielson has been trying to recruit Yuta for a long time now.

