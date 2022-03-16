"I was given at one point 24 hours to live" - William Regal opens up about some of his health struggles during his career

AEW star William Regal has opened up about the health troubles he has faced during his wrestling career. He revealed that, at one point, medical professionals gave him 24 hours to live due to these issues.

Regal made his first appearance for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, where he broke up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. He then put both men in their place with a set of vicious slaps to the face.

While rumors circulated recently that Regal's current health was deteriorating, the Englishman squashed them on social media. However, on the latest edition of "Talk is Jericho", he recalled the time doctors informed him that he only had one day left to live.

"Once I was released, I went home two weeks before Christmas, the reason being which might too [much], the last time my family were all together was 2018 for Christmas and I was in hospital for eight weeks," said Regal. "I insisted I was given at one point 24 hours to live, I had sepsis in my leg they were going to cut my leg off. This is January the 4th 2019, so I insisted on going home for Christmas because you know [Chris] I’ve been through a lot. I had a hell of a year 2018." [12:04-12:50]

The former NXT general manager went on explain that he had been suffering from heart trouble since the late 1990s. He stated that taking bumps in a wrestling ring and working out prevented these issues from worsening.

"Since 1998, I got pericarditis and that’s an inflammation of the sack around your heart, and what it does is scar that sack," William Regal continued. "So your heart can beat, but that sack can always lockdown. Because I was always, I might not have looked like it, but I trained as hard as I did. I was always doing my squats, always breathing, taking bumps in wrestling, it kept that from locking down and going solid.” [13:14-13:50]

William Regal referenced his ill health on AEW Dynamite

Regal watched his two favorite violence-loving "sons" in Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley dismantle JD Drake and Anthony Henry on the March 9th edition of Dynamite. After the match, he delivered a heartfelt promo that left everyone welling up, including the veteran himself.

Brian R. Solomon @BrianRSolomon That was not a wrestling promo from William Regal last night—that was a man speaking from the heart. And when someone is that good at it, they can have all the time they want. That was not a wrestling promo from William Regal last night—that was a man speaking from the heart. And when someone is that good at it, they can have all the time they want.

Regal used phrases like he's "not long for this earth," and that his wife will be wiping drool away from his mouth when he's 65. With these references, he noted how he's been beaten up throughout his career. That being said, Regal has made it clear that he is fit and healthy at the time of writing.

Are you happy to see William Regal in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Talk is Jericho" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of William Regal? Yes No 9 votes so far