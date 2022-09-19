AEW personality William Regal pens a heartfelt message on Queen Elizabeth II's passing and funeral

AEW personality William Regal has given a heartfelt message to the Royal Family as the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, whose funeral will take place on September 19th, 2022.

The British monarch had sat on the throne for more than 70 years before her unfortunate passing on September 8th, 2022, with Prince Charles since taking over the throne as King Charles III.

Known by many as wrestling royalty himself, Regal was one of the first from the wrestling world to pay their respects to The Queen upon hearing about her passing.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Rest well my Queen. Rest well my Queen.

As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, William Regal took a moment to speak about the late queen on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast.

"There’s a lot going on obviously with England at the moment in England, and very deepest condolences to anybody who’s [mourning]. Whatever they feel of The Queen, my whole life, 54 years, that’s all I’ve ever known, is our queen and so not so sure about the son taking over but hopefully, the son, he seems like a nice lad." (H/T Inside the Ropes).

William Regal wasn't the only AEW star who paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II upon her passing

Having been on the British throne for over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was someone who transcended generations and borders. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that it wasn't just the British wrestlers in AEW who wanted to pay their respects.

The likes of Kip Sabian and Anthony Ogogo joined Regal in paying their respects to their fallen Queen. Even Tay Melo, Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter upon hearing about Elizabeth II's death.

Kip Sabian @TheKipSabian 🏼‍♀️ The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Rest In Peace our Queen🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… Rest In Peace our Queen 🇬🇧💂🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo

They just don’t make them like this anymore.

It’s now time for you to finally rest.

Thank you 🏽 🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore.It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. https://t.co/z0VF3IAJGS

