William Regal's backstage influence fondly remembered by multiple AEW stars ahead of anticipated WWE return

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the founding father of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal seemingly bid goodbye. He later shared a heartfelt thank you to the wrestling world via Twitter. Fellow members of the All Elite Roster shared their appreciation for the former NXT General Manager.

It is heavily speculated that the two-time Intercontinental Champion will be heading to WWE.

Following Dynamite, William Regal took to Twitter to thank the members of the Blackpool Combat Club. He shared a picture of the faction imitating a poster of one of Regal's favorite songs, Far Far Away by the band Slade.

"To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..," William Regal tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….. youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube https://t.co/pORe3j2hLj

Members of the AEW roster paid their respects to the two-time Intercontinental Champion by thanking him for his contribution to All Elite Wrestling.

The number one contender for the AEW World Title, Ricky Starks appreciated Regal and subtly teased his WWE arrival.

"Great seeing you again Mr. Regal. See you down the line," Ricky Starks tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Former Women's Champion Nyla Rose thanked the founding father of Blackpool Combat Club for guiding her throughout her career in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"Thank you Mr Regal for all the advice, guidance, chats, and your blessings. Forever grateful," Nyla Rose tweeted.

Other stars who thanked Regal for sharing his wisdom with them were Brian Pillman Jr. and The Punjabi Lion Jora Johl.

Chris Jericho was glad that William Regal left the company

Several members of the AEW locker room are saddened by the departure of the Blackpool Combat Club founder. Whereas, on the other hand, ROH World Title Chris Jericho seems to be happy.

The Ocho stayed in character and was glad that The Jericho Appreciation Society played a part in sending Regal out of AEW.

"Good riddance Regal. The #JerichoAppreciationSociety wins again. Glad you didn’t die in @aew….," Chris Jericho tweeted.

During the ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan confirmed that Regal's contract will end this month. He also mentioned that the former WWE personality wants to move on and help to train his son Charlie Dempsey, who is currently in WWE NXT.

What was your favorite moment for William Regal in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes