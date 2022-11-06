The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has been the most dominant champion of WWE's modern era. After his recent performances, the wrestling world is interested in seeing The Head of the Table wrestle outside WWE and made a bold prediction that he should wrestle former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
Last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defended his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. After a hard-fought battle against the pro-wrestling rookie, The Tribal Chief retained his title and thus continued his dominant reign.
Another top champion outside of WWE was Kenny Omega. At one point, The Cleaner simultaneously held the top titles from three promotions. He held the AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA World titles and called himself The Belt Collector. Omega has not been seen on AEW Television since the 'Brawl Out' incident after the All Out pay-per-view.
One fan tweeted out that he wants to see The Tribal Chief outside of WWE.
This tweet got the attention of most of the wrestling world and the first non-WWE opponent they had for Reigns was none other than Kenny Omega. Fans felt that the match would be a five-star classic.
One fan felt that this was a good idea and wanted to see not just Reigns but other WWE Superstars also switch brands just so the quality of wrestling is top-notch overall.
Many ridiculed the idea that wrestlers bleeding would make the match even better.
"That take so bad. Bleeding aint doing s*** and he doin as much as he needs to do already," a fan tweeted.
People also noted that Reigns was diagnosed with Leukemia twice and thus he would not be interested in shedding blood just for the sake of entertainment.
A plethora of the wrestling universe disagreed with The Tribal Chief jumping ship.
Roman Reigns holds a unique record
The Tribal Chief is the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion. He won the title back in August 20, 2020, and has held on to it for over 790 days. Currently, he has defeated every challenger that has come his way. This is the longest-reign in the modern era.
Besides this, Roman Reigns also holds another record. He is the only member of the active roster that has not been pinned or submitted for over 1000 days. No wrestler who regularly competed in the modern era has been able to achieve this.
The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline are currently ruling WWE, with The Usos also nearing the record to become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions.
