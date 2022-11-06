The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has been the most dominant champion of WWE's modern era. After his recent performances, the wrestling world is interested in seeing The Head of the Table wrestle outside WWE and made a bold prediction that he should wrestle former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defended his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. After a hard-fought battle against the pro-wrestling rookie, The Tribal Chief retained his title and thus continued his dominant reign.

Another top champion outside of WWE was Kenny Omega. At one point, The Cleaner simultaneously held the top titles from three promotions. He held the AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA World titles and called himself The Belt Collector. Omega has not been seen on AEW Television since the 'Brawl Out' incident after the All Out pay-per-view.

One fan tweeted out that he wants to see The Tribal Chief outside of WWE.

Ashutosh @PossibIyAsh I genuinely want Roman Reigns in a non WWE setting. That guy rules bro I genuinely want Roman Reigns in a non WWE setting. That guy rules bro

This tweet got the attention of most of the wrestling world and the first non-WWE opponent they had for Reigns was none other than Kenny Omega. Fans felt that the match would be a five-star classic.

prof emeritus of gossip girl studies @purgatorychris @BackupHangman I wish more of these WWE guys would jump ship for a little bit for their own sakes if nothing else. Cody made an massive pile of cash by leaving and driving up his rate upon his return. If he can do that from a decidedly midcard starting point, a Roman or Sasha could get anything @BackupHangman I wish more of these WWE guys would jump ship for a little bit for their own sakes if nothing else. Cody made an massive pile of cash by leaving and driving up his rate upon his return. If he can do that from a decidedly midcard starting point, a Roman or Sasha could get anything

UltimoDevil @LuchaCyborg64 @BackupHangman Reigns vs Omega is like one the last few legitimate dream matches to make @BackupHangman Reigns vs Omega is like one the last few legitimate dream matches to make

MoxleyMayhem @MoxleyMayhem22 ᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ @HeelBalor This match was soooooo Good! This match was soooooo Good! https://t.co/GNPMMrur8C This was a glimpse of what a Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns match could look like. twitter.com/HeelBalor/stat… This was a glimpse of what a Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns match could look like. twitter.com/HeelBalor/stat…

One fan felt that this was a good idea and wanted to see not just Reigns but other WWE Superstars also switch brands just so the quality of wrestling is top-notch overall.

Many ridiculed the idea that wrestlers bleeding would make the match even better.

Ricky_Dona @RickyDona @BackupHangman why is it so important for people to bleed? are you that blood thirsty that this is what you call entertainment? @BackupHangman why is it so important for people to bleed? are you that blood thirsty that this is what you call entertainment?

GZA @_G4ZZ4_ @BackupHangman Ah yes, bleeding. The thing that makes a match good. Right? @BackupHangman Ah yes, bleeding. The thing that makes a match good. Right?

tonyclown @TonycIown @BackupHangman "Where he can bleed". Stick to watching backyard wrestlers like Moxley and Bucks. Let the guys with aura and charisma wrestle in new japan and wwe @BackupHangman "Where he can bleed". Stick to watching backyard wrestlers like Moxley and Bucks. Let the guys with aura and charisma wrestle in new japan and wwe

"That take so bad. Bleeding aint doing s*** and he doin as much as he needs to do already," a fan tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

People also noted that Reigns was diagnosed with Leukemia twice and thus he would not be interested in shedding blood just for the sake of entertainment.

WWE_ME @WWE_ENFORCER @BackupHangman You sound like an idiot. I’m sure the guy that has battled leukemia multiple times in his life has no interest in blading. @BackupHangman You sound like an idiot. I’m sure the guy that has battled leukemia multiple times in his life has no interest in blading.

A plethora of the wrestling universe disagreed with The Tribal Chief jumping ship.

Kenppaichii, best Bleach character @Adamrolston4 @BackupHangman no thanks. He doesnt need to do anymore, he already is the best in the world @BackupHangman no thanks. He doesnt need to do anymore, he already is the best in the world

Donna Bishop 🤗 @dbishop4152 @BackupHangman Why on earth would Roman EVER consider giving the sloppy shop a moment of his time? He's on top of the world looking down on that other floundering promotion. @BackupHangman Why on earth would Roman EVER consider giving the sloppy shop a moment of his time? He's on top of the world looking down on that other floundering promotion.

Justin K. 🇺🇦 @jkranites @PossibIyAsh

Wtf are you talking about? People gotta work to his level @BackupHangman He's at the top of the mountain..Wtf are you talking about? People gotta work to his level @PossibIyAsh @BackupHangman He's at the top of the mountain..Wtf are you talking about? People gotta work to his level

The Midnight Ryder (SCM) 🐎 @MaskedRyder @BackupHangman He's the goose who lays the golden egg for WWE. He's set. No need for him to leave. People have to come to him now. @BackupHangman He's the goose who lays the golden egg for WWE. He's set. No need for him to leave. People have to come to him now.

Roman Reigns holds a unique record

The Tribal Chief is the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion. He won the title back in August 20, 2020, and has held on to it for over 790 days. Currently, he has defeated every challenger that has come his way. This is the longest-reign in the modern era.

Besides this, Roman Reigns also holds another record. He is the only member of the active roster that has not been pinned or submitted for over 1000 days. No wrestler who regularly competed in the modern era has been able to achieve this.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Roman Reigns officially hits another milestone.

It has now been 1000 days since Roman Reigns was last pinned. 🤯

#WWE #RomanReigns #SmackDown Roman Reigns officially hits another milestone.It has now been 1000 days since Roman Reigns was last pinned. 🤯 🚨Roman Reigns officially hits another milestone. 🚨It has now been 1000 days since Roman Reigns was last pinned. 🤯#WWE #RomanReigns #SmackDown https://t.co/7A8yswxBhu

The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline are currently ruling WWE, with The Usos also nearing the record to become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions.

