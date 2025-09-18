  • home icon
  Wishing AEW star Will Ospreay a speedy recovery

Wishing AEW star Will Ospreay a speedy recovery

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:57 GMT
Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay is popular among the fans (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Will Ospreay has been out of action for a while now. He has just provided a medical update.

Will Ospreay is one of the best in-ring performers in the world. Over the course of his career, the Aerial Assassin has captivated audiences with his performances and has delivered standout matches. He is known for his high-flying, high-risk style of wrestling, which earned him the nickname "Aerial Assassin". However, this style of wrestling has taken a toll on his body. After his Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door, he was attacked by Jon Moxley's team and was written off TV. It was reported at the time that Ospreay was suffering from neck issues and would be taking time off TV.

Now, the AEW star has taken to social media to announce that he just underwent successful neck surgery.

"The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again. Surgery was a success."

Check out his tweet here:

Alex Windsor reveals Will Ospreay's retirement plans

Given the severity of the pro wrestling business, retirement is something wrestlers often take into consideration, especially if they're reaching the tail end of their careers. Despite being one of the top stars in the world, even Will Ospreay has given this a thought.

Ospreay's real-life partner, Alex Windsor, recently appeared on Hey! (EW), where she stated that the Aerial Assassin dreams of becoming a postman for the Royal Mail after this retirement.

“Speaking of postman, that’s his dream. When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.” [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Ospreay will make his return to the ring.

