"With WWE, you can name 10 people right away" - Bill Apter highlights unaddressed AEW problem (Exclusive)

AEW has done a great job in becoming a major professional wrestling promotion. However, the Tony Khan-led company still has some flaws when compared to WWE and wrestling veteran Bill Apter has highlighted them.

All Elite Wrestling has created many stars like MJF, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, and more. However, the promotion still gets dragged around for not having that one major star who is the face of All Elite Wrestling.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestlings's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pointed out that All Elite Wrestling doesn't have one star who represents the company. The veteran also spoke about the decline in ticket sales which led to the promotion moving the upcoming Grand Slam show from a stadium to an arena in Australia:

Trending

"My question with AEW, there's several questions. Number one, they still don't have that one star that when you ask a wrestling fan who's in AEW? with WWE, you can name 10 people right away. Number two is AEW had planned to do this big pay-per-view in Australia in a major stadium. Ticket sales have not been good. So they're going to a smaller arena and instead of a pay-per-view, from what I understand, it will be run on their Collision show. So they're not out of the ballgame because somebody's got to pay for the airfare, somebody's got to pay for the hotels, etc. And they've got sponsors and all that." [2:45-3:25]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter on WWE Evolve potentially going head-to-head with AEW

WWE Evolve is the brand new show of World Wrestling Entertainment which will be airing on Wednesdays on Tubi TV. The show is expected to go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.

In the same video, the Hall of Fame journalist stated that the fans don't need to watch Evolve at the same time when Dynamite's airing as it will be on a streaming platform like Tubi TV.

"You don't have to watch it at the same time AEW is on the air." [4:04-4:10]

The fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Evolve once it kicks off on March 5th.

If you use the quotes from the article, Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback