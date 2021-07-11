"Without us, there's no AEW" - The Young Bucks make a huge claim 

If there's anybody in the wrestling business who uses social media perfectly to get their on-screen characters over, it's AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

In recent weeks and months, the duo have taken shots at everyone ranging from their rivals to those working in WWE. Just a few days ago, they went as far as to claim that wrestling podcasters spend all of their time trashing the brothers for their approach to wrestling.

However, in their recently updated bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions have made possibly their most questionable claim yet. The Young Bucks wrote that they made tag team wrestling profitable again.

They added that they influenced the business's economy and created the style of wrestling everyone enjoys today. The Young Bucks concluded by stating that without them, AEW wouldn't exist today:

"Proved tag team wrestling drew again. Influenced economy of the business & style of matches you watch. You make not like us, but without us, there’s no AEW," wrote The Young Bucks.

As much as fans may argue against it, it's hard to completely write off The Young Bucks' latest claims since they are AEW's EVPs and have played a vital role in the promotion's formation.

However, their claim of making tag team wrestling a money-making venture is a debatable one. Many other tag teams like The New Day and The Usos have also contributed to the division's resurgence in recent years.

The Young Bucks had another successful AEW Tag Team Championship defense on Wednesday

Thumbtacks in the mouth and a #SUPERKICK helps the @youngbucks retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/E3B0jbHbPy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

At Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, The Young Bucks defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M in a Street Fight. While not as good as the pair's match from a week before that, it was still an entertaining back-and-forth contest with ample violence on display.

With the duo having run through virtually everyone on the entire roster, it'll be intriguing to see which team steps up next. Currently, it looks like the winner of the feud between FTR and Proud N Powerful will be the next in line for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Do you think The Young Bucks should dial down on their Twitter game? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Jack Cunningham