"Would you like to b**g?"- When Jon Moxley sent an NSFW message just after major AEW event

The former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is married to Renne Paquette, and their relationship is pretty special. The duo have been dating from their WWE days and tied the knot in 2017.

Earlier this year, Moxley competed in a brutal Texas Death Match against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution on March 5th. Meanwhile, Renee hosted the 'Zero Hour' pre-show with RJ City at the event.

After suffering a loss against Hangman, Jon Moxley seemed to have left all his frustrations in the ring. The former AEW World Champion sent a short but simple message to his wife, which Renee revealed on her social media:

"Would you like to b**g?" emailed Jon Moxley"

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley compares Bryan Danielson to Michael Jordan

The current AEW International Champion Jon Moxley recently compared his Blackpool Combat Club ally Bryan Danielson to Michael Jordan.

Bryan Danielson recently stated that he plans on wrestling for just another full year before transitioning into a part-time schedule.

Speaking on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati, Jon Moxley stated that he can't imagine a world where Bryan Danielson isn't wrestling:

"I find it hard to imagine a world where a healthy Bryan Danielson stops wrestling at all, but I definitely feel like he’s a hundred percent serious saying he wants to wind it down and not be wrestling as frequently, on the road and being away from his kids every week. I one hundred percent buy that, it’s true. I find it hard to imagine him actively being [for sure] he’s never going to wrestle again, I find that hard to imagine, not saying it couldn’t happen."

Moxley compared Bryan to Michael Jordan and advised the fans to appreciate him while they still can:

"We’ve seen people be here one day, and their careers are over the next. Every time you get to see these greats wrestle — Terry Funk was here a couple weeks ago, now he’s not. Any time you get to see these greats wrestle, you should really stop and pause and think about how fortunate you are to be seeing this. Once Micheal Jordan retired, you can’t turn on the TV and watch Micheal Jordan play basketball anymore. You got a chance to see Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, you know, stop and pause and really enjoy it while it’s here because you’re enjoying something special.” [h/t Fightful]

