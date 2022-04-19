"Can you imagine" - Wrestling legend wants to see Paul Heyman manage top AEW prodigy

Jim Cornette has suggested that Paul Heyman could turn around the career of Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW.

Heyman has had a highly successful managerial stint across several promotions. Across his 35-year career, the veteran has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and most recently, Roman Reigns. Heyman has proven to be an asset to wrestlers' careers, as many have gone on to be world champions.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized Powerhouse Hobbs' current booking. The veteran suggested that someone like Paul Heyman would need to manage the young star to make sure he's treated right in AEW.

"Hobbs needs a Heyman. Can you imagine what Heyman could do with Hobbs?" Jim Cornette suggested. "As a coach, as someone to take care of him. As someone to not let people take care of him in these matches because he’s green and he doesn’t know. Either these other guys are so stupid that they don’t know how to make sure he doesn’t look like a piece of s*** or they just don’t care. He needs somebody looking out for him."

Cornette also pointed out that AEW doesn't make Hobbs look like a star:

"He’s certainly deserving of being a project for future stardom. They’re just going to d*** around and teach him to not take care of himself and not get over. People are going to get over at his expense which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. You have to make him look like a physical threat." - (03:04:40)

Powerhouse Hobbs recently pinned Keith Lee during their match alongside Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland. The feud is likely not over yet, and fans will possibly see a lot more of Hobbs.

MJF stated that he'd love to work with Paul Heyman sometime in the future

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF was asked about his relationship with Paul Heyman. Friedman revealed that the two never met face-to-face but were in contact:

“I have never met Paul Heyman, we have texted and we are both big fans of each other.” (From 32:54 onwards)

Friedman then noted that he would be willing to work with the legendary manager:

“God yeah! Absolutely! I think that'd be a match made in heaven. I think him and CM Punk was a little bit mid, but me and Paul Heyman? That'd be mage for sure, I mean that’s huge!”

Friedman has often spoken about a "bidding war" that'll happen once his contract with AEW expires in 2024. MJF likely believes he'll be a hot commodity by then, meaning that a Heyman and Friedman team-up could be possible.

