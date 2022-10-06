"Would be treated better with the WWE and he'll be in the main event" - Wrestling fans urge Triple H to bring back former star after another controversial altercation in AEW

Wrestling fans have urged Triple H to bring back Andrade El Idolo after the former WWE star was recently involved in a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

According to multiple reports, the two men engaged in a scuffle on Wednesday before Dynamite after their recent war of words on Twitter.

Taking to social media, fans claimed that Triple H would treat El Idolo much better and even believed that he will put the former United States Champion in the main event spot.

Cody Matthews @jokerman7599 @wwe triple h probably got somthing for him WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists According to sources, words were exchanged between Andrade & Sammy Guevara, and then things turned physical.



Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and then threw several punches. Andrade was said to of responded with a punch of his own.



- TMZ According to sources, words were exchanged between Andrade & Sammy Guevara, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and then threw several punches. Andrade was said to of responded with a punch of his own.- TMZ https://t.co/J06rMoUL2M Looks like Andrade found his out@wwe triple h probably got somthing for him twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Looks like Andrade found his out 😉😉 @wwe triple h probably got somthing for him twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Random_Guy @Random_Guy_18 @blazedbayman @GPort_619 @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee TK needs to let Andrade go. Let him return to the E with Triple H in charge so his talents can be properly and fully utilized @blazedbayman @GPort_619 @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee TK needs to let Andrade go. Let him return to the E with Triple H in charge so his talents can be properly and fully utilized

Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 @JFerraraF18 @MsCharlotteWWE @StephMcMahon @TripleH Andrade should go back to the WWE with Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & Nick Khan. Andrade would be treated better with the WWE and he'll be in the main event. @AndradeElIdolo Andrade should go back to the WWE with Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & Nick Khan. Andrade would be treated better with the WWE and he'll be in the main event. @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE @StephMcMahon @TripleH

Mr Tayto @EagleTayto @WrestleOps If this a shoot I’d be pretty happy to see Andrade return to WWE under Triple H , it seems a win win , Triple H gets a great talent, AEW don’t have another divide in the locker room and Andrade gets to work for the same company as his Wife @WrestleOps If this a shoot I’d be pretty happy to see Andrade return to WWE under Triple H , it seems a win win , Triple H gets a great talent, AEW don’t have another divide in the locker room and Andrade gets to work for the same company as his Wife

HashiSeasin @HashiSeasin After I heard what happened between Andrade and Sammy, I think its become Apparent that Andrade should leave and go back to Triple H, ya know.. The guy that made Andrade a Main Event Player?



And its also not a good look for Tony Khan when you send Andrade home and not Sammy. After I heard what happened between Andrade and Sammy, I think its become Apparent that Andrade should leave and go back to Triple H, ya know.. The guy that made Andrade a Main Event Player?And its also not a good look for Tony Khan when you send Andrade home and not Sammy.

Andrade was also sent home after his recent backstage altercation with Guevara. His highly awaited Mask vs. Career match against Dark Order's #10 was also called off. The bout was previously booked for this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Meanwhile, Guevara competed in the main event of this week's Dynamite as he teamed up with Chris Jericho to beat Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson. The Spanish God even secured the win for his side by pinning the ROH Pure Champion.

Andrade claimed that Triple H told him to stay in touch after being released by WWE

During his time in WWE, Andrade El Idolo was pushed as one of the top guys on the black-and-gold brand. He is a former NXT Champion and also won the WWE United States title on the main roster.

Speaking in a recent interview with Mas Lucha, El Idolo claimed that The Game asked him to stay in contact and keep in touch with him even after being released by WWE in 2021.

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities."

El Idolo asked for his WWE release in 2021 and was eventually granted it. It remains to be seen how things will unfold surrounding the 32-year-old star in the future.

