"Would be treated better with the WWE and he'll be in the main event" - Wrestling fans urge Triple H to bring back former star after another controversial altercation in AEW

Wrestling fans have urged Triple H to bring back Andrade El Idolo after the former WWE star was recently involved in a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.
According to multiple reports, the two men engaged in a scuffle on Wednesday before Dynamite after their recent war of words on Twitter.
Taking to social media, fans claimed that Triple H would treat El Idolo much better and even believed that he will put the former United States Champion in the main event spot.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Andrade was also sent home after his recent backstage altercation with Guevara. His highly awaited Mask vs. Career match against Dark Order's #10 was also called off. The bout was previously booked for this week's episode of AEW Rampage.
Meanwhile, Guevara competed in the main event of this week's Dynamite as he teamed up with Chris Jericho to beat Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson. The Spanish God even secured the win for his side by pinning the ROH Pure Champion.
Andrade claimed that Triple H told him to stay in touch after being released by WWE
During his time in WWE, Andrade El Idolo was pushed as one of the top guys on the black-and-gold brand. He is a former NXT Champion and also won the WWE United States title on the main roster.
Speaking in a recent interview with Mas Lucha, El Idolo claimed that The Game asked him to stay in contact and keep in touch with him even after being released by WWE in 2021.
Andrade said:
"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities."
El Idolo asked for his WWE release in 2021 and was eventually granted it. It remains to be seen how things will unfold surrounding the 32-year-old star in the future.
Do you want to see Triple H bring Andrade El Idolo back to WWE? Sound off in the comment section
Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?