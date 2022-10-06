AEW star says Triple H told him to keep in contact even after his WWE release

Former WWE star Andrade has revealed that he has a good relationship with creative head Triple H.

Andrade joined WWE in 2015, featuring in NXT for a few years under Triple H before being called up to the main roster in 2018. He requested his release and was granted it last year and later joined AEW in June 2021.

In an interview with Mas Lucha, the AEW star opened up about the influence Triple H has had on his career. Andrade said that The Game told him to keep in contact with him, but he didn't reveal if the two have spoken.

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities," said Andrade. [H/T Comicbook]

The former United States Champion also touched upon recent rumors of him wanting to leave AEW.

"There is lots of stuff happening, including people saying I want to go back to Triple H, but I don't want to speak too much about that," said the AEW star.

The AEW star stated that Triple H can contact him through his wife Charlotte Flair if he can't speak to him directly.

WWE reportedly tried to contact an AEW star

A report back in August 2022 revealed that WWE tried to reach out to an AEW star about returning to the company.

The All Elite star reportedly informed AEW management about the tap-up and told them that he's happy with the company.

The Jacksonville-based company also sent a stern warning to WWE through their legal team about the tap-up and told them not to tamper with the contracts of AEW stars. It remains to be seen if any current All Elite star will return to work under Triple H in the near future.

