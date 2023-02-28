"Would Vince get triggered like that?" - Veteran reacts to Tony Khan's Twitter spat

Tony Khan has often caught heat for some of the things he's said on social media and even faced ridicule when he proposed that bots were criticizing AEW online. But his recent spat with Ariel Helwani turned many heads, and Konnan recently questioned whether other wrestling promoters would react as Khan did.

Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani notably got into a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter after Helwani appeared on SmackDown while the promotion was in Canada. For Khan, this likely seemed like Ariel picked a side, leading to his heated comments.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated whether any other promoter would publicly address Ariel Helwani in the same way that Khan did.

"Would Vince get triggered like that? Would Triple H? Not even Scott D'Amore in Impact or Dorian Roldán in AAA," Konnan said. "They don't go on there and get all in their feelings and s***." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan has unfortunately been compared to Vince McMahon since 2019, when he first established AEW. But some veterans like Ric Flair believe that Tony should take a note out of Vince's playbook, as he recently proposed the AEW President should do.

Konnan also tried to determine where the issues between Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani originated

During the same podcast, Konnan weighed in on the drama between the two and tried to determine the origin of their spat.

"I think that Tony's mad that he didn't come off good in that interview and he got dragged," Konnan said. "Then Ariel came out and kinda said that was a terrible interview." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, the spat between Khan and Helwani is only the latest bout of controversy from the AEW President. Notably, and possibly most egregiously, he once went off on Big Swole, leading to a huge amount of backlash and even possibly one of the reasons Lio Rush left the promotion.

