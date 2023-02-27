WWE legend busts rumor about a possible rift between Cody Rhodes and AEW Executive 

Cody Rhodes' AEW departure was initially very shocking, as well as his consequent WWE debut at 2022's WrestleMania. Due to this, many believed there would be bad blood between Rhodes and Tony Khan, but Arn Anderson has now shut these rumors down.

Anderson and Cody Rhodes spent a long time together in AEW, where the former Four Horsemen member managed The American Nightmare. If anyone, Arn likely has a close relationship with the former AEW EVP, as well as Khan himself, making his insight credible.

During the latest episode of ARN - Ask Arn Anything, the legend explained how wrestlers leaving promotions is simply a normal thing in the industry.

"Best luck to Cody," Anderson said. "I think Tony Khan has no ill will towards Cody or vice versa. It's just one of those things that happens." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The veteran also noted that while he hated seeing Cody Rhodes leave AEW, he understands why his former protégé leaped. Rhodes might not be the WWE Champion yet, but he's already been teasing the return of the "Winged Eagle Belt" of the 1990s.

Arn Anderson praised how WWE booked Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania return

The American Nightmare is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of this year's WrestleMania Night 2. While the match will likely be his most talked-about career highlight, his return to WWE is currently one of many fans' biggest moments of 2022.

Bolt @bolt5050 Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022



Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022 https://t.co/WEoYNZQryF

Speaking on an earlier episode of ARN - Ask Arn Anything, The Enforcer recalled Rhodes' return and how much momentum he had.

“He came in red hot. Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand-new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Arn's assessments of Cody Rhodes' booking might just be correct, as he's currently massively favored to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his monstrous run with both the Universal and WWE Championships.

