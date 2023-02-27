Cody Rhodes continues to tease WWE Championship look change

Cody Rhodes seems to have big plans for the WWE championship belt as he continues to tease bringing back a classic design from the 80s for the top title.

The American Nightmare has consistently been one of the most popular stars on the roster in the company ever since his grand return last year. Cody Rhodes cemented his status in the main event scene following an impressive win at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event.

The Grandson of a Plumber is determined to make every one of his fans proud and win the Undisputed WWE Universal championship from the Head of the Table at the Grandest Stage of them All. He has also previously indicated that he intends to bring back the vintage "winged eagle" design for the WWE Championship belt from 1988 after winning it.

Cody Rhodes continued the tease as he reposted a photo of his action figure throwing the current design of the WWE title into a fire and holding the winged eagle one over his shoulder.

However, that possibility will only come true if the American Nightmare is successful in defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Both stars are likely to come face-to-face soon as well, with the recent announcement of Reigns set to appear on SmackDown next week. We'll have to wait and see how things shape up following their confrontation.

Wrestling Legend thinks WWE should push a 38-year-old star instead of Cody Rhodes

There should be no doubt that in terms of being a babyface, Cody Rhodes is at the top of his game in WWE. However, former WWE star Alundra Blayze/Madusa thinks that the company is doing the wrong thing by holding back Sami Zayn and pushing The American Nightmare instead.

Rhodes seems to have captured fans' attention since day one of his triumphant return to the company. However, Sami Zayn has also caught lightning-in-a-bottle popularity as a babyface and is currently one of the most engaging stars on the roster.

Alundra Blayze/Madusa took to Twitter to voice her support for Sami Zayn and address her concerns about him being held back from stardom. She stated that she understands that it's to protect Rhodes but believes that it will end up being a big mistake:

"I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing, I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back," she wrote.

