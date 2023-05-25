"Wow they found Bobby Fish's replacement" - Fans hilariously react to former WWE Superstar's AEW debut 

AEW star Chris Jericho will now have to deal with one of his oldest adversaries amid his lengthy feud with Adam Cole as Sabu debuted during this week's Dynamite. However, some fans believe that it should've been Bobby Fish instead.

In August 2022, Fish shockingly parted ways with AEW despite being paired with his former Undisputed Era teammates, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Shortly after, the 46-year-old star made a few statements about Triple H and WWE, leading many to believe he aimed to return to his former company. However, Fish instead debuted in IMPACT Wrestling, which wasn't well-received by many.

During last night's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole got help from ECW legend Sabu, who notably has a rich history with Chris Jericho. While the inclusion of yet another legend adds credibility to the Jacksonville-based promotion, many fans disagree with this move.

Some fans pointed out that Bobby Fish would've been a better addition, especially since he's still a free agent. However, the star could have burned all bridges with the company considering his statements since leaving the promotion.

However, the overall response to Sabu's AEW debut seemed to be mixed, as some fans were happy to see their favorite wrestler in the promotion, while others pointed out that he's close to 60 and shouldn't be competing at all.

provide24/7 @7Provide24 @AEW so happy for him truly legendary @IAmJericho Sabu deserves his flowersso happy for him truly legendary @AEW @IAmJericho Sabu deserves his flowers 💐 so happy for him truly legendary

Many fans are, however, under the impression that Sabu will be competing alongside Cole. But the star himself has already revealed that he is officially retired. During a 2021 interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the ECW veteran explained that his back was injured, affecting his wrestling ability.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Did Bobby Fish really try to lure AEW stars Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to join WWE?

Sometime after Fish parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion, rumors broke that he was trying to convince Cole and O'Reilly to return to WWE alongside him. Many fans instantly believed these reports, but the star had a different tale to tell.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Bobby Fish denied the allegations and emphasized that there's no truth to them whatsoever.

"[Dave] Meltzer's people at one point released some leak about me when I left AEW trying to get Kyle [O'Reilly] and Adam [Cole] to come to WWE, and that is accepted at this point as like gospel, and there's no truth to it whatsoever.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

Angel Ferreira @AngelFerreiraDG WWE had a moneymaker stable.



The Undisputed Era was THE Group.



I still don't understand why WWE decided to break them up. WWE had a moneymaker stable.The Undisputed Era was THE Group. I still don't understand why WWE decided to break them up. https://t.co/fNww5krkTJ

It remains to be seen if Bobby Fish will ever return to All Elite Wrestling, but after all his statements, many don't see it happening. However, with the inclusion of Roderick Strong on the roster, an Undisputed Era reunion is waiting to happen.

Poll : 0 votes