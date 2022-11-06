"WrestleMania 2023" - Wrestling fans want Triple H to come out of retirement to face 6-time WWE world champion in Hollywood next year

Triple H left his boots in the middle of the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night 2) to call it quits on his legendary 30-year wrestling career. However, some fans on Twitter recently batted around the remote possibility of The Game donning his boots one more time against a potentially returning star in CM Punk.

The Chicago native has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since his now-famous tirade at the media scrum and the alleged brawl with The Elite in the aftermath. After weeks of investigation into the backstage issue, fans learned that Punk and AEW are reportedly negotiating over a contract buyout.

These hearsays have instantly given birth to massive speculation about The Straight Edge Superstar returning to WWE in the future. As such, the word making the rounds is that the real-life animosity between Triple H and CM Punk has also "softened a bit."

The Second City Saint is currently recuperating from torn triceps. However, fans think he would make an ideal opponent for The Game if the latter comes out of retirement next year in Hollywood.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Obviously Triple H is retired, with good reason.



Imagine for a moment that he could wrestle one final match. It can be against any wrestler in any company.



Who would you choose and why? Obviously Triple H is retired, with good reason.Imagine for a moment that he could wrestle one final match. It can be against any wrestler in any company.Who would you choose and why? https://t.co/bIHjJkKG7Z

ardian pratama @ardi_tama1 @JustTalkWrestle I said this many times in wrestling community, Triple H vs CM Punk, closing the chapter once and for All @JustTalkWrestle I said this many times in wrestling community, Triple H vs CM Punk, closing the chapter once and for All

Triple H and CM Punk have a sordid history in pro wrestling

CM Punk vs. Triple H is a story that writes itself and must be told if the latter's health allows him to gear up for one last hurrah. Both have allegedly hated each other's guts stemming from The Straight Edge Superstar's early days in WWE.

In 2011, Punk cut a work-shoot promo (famously known as the pipebomb), in which he aired his grievances with the company under Vince McMahon's regime. Later that year, he feuded with Hunter (w/Kevin Nash), culminating with The Game emerging victorious in a no-disqualification bout at Night of Champions.

The two men were rumored to have another singles match at WrestleMania XXX. But the plans had to be scrapped after Punk's notorious walkout from the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2014.

Almost eight years later, the odds of The Game facing Punk inside a WWE ring are slim to none for apparent reasons. But as the saying goes, "never say never" in pro wrestling.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to face Triple H next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

