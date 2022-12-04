Wrestling fans are eager to see popular Bloodline member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn face AEW star MJF in the future.

Sami Zayn attempted to become a part of the Bloodline in an attempt to rehab his credibility in WWE. By May 2022, he was deemed an "honorary Uce" and became an associate and the MVP of the group. In September, Roman Reigns gave him a new shirt in an emotional moment.

Jey Uso constantly kept his distance from the Canadian wrestler. That changed at Survivor Series WarGames. The former ROH star delivered a low blow and a Helluva Kick to former rival and friend Kevin Owens.

This allowed Jey Uso to hit a frog splash and pick up the win for the Bloodline. They defeated the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the main event.

In a recent interview, Sami Zayn was asked who he would like to face, with the opponent being from a promotion other than WWE. The two-time PWG World Champion named MJF and Dante Martin. This sparked wild reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter, who were fantasy booking an MJF vs. Sami Zayn match for the future.

janie @mjflover hope we see it one day! @The_MJF this makes my heart so soft 🥹hope we see it one day! @The_MJF this makes my heart so soft 🥹💖💖💖 hope we see it one day! https://t.co/UyBrModdjU

Footmodel @The_Footmodel @The_MJF Imagine these 2 cutting a promo together. Let the bidding war initiate. @The_MJF Imagine these 2 cutting a promo together. Let the bidding war initiate.

Joe Petruccio @joepetruccio @The_MJF I’m eager to see you to have a career long feud with Austin Theory and a short feud with Sami. That’d be sick @The_MJF I’m eager to see you to have a career long feud with Austin Theory and a short feud with Sami. That’d be sick

Steve Kratz @brodie9490 @The_MJF I would love to see this match. Maybe 'mania in 2024 @The_MJF I would love to see this match. Maybe 'mania in 2024

chris @cgiroux11 @The_MJF You should join the bloodline after the bidding war of 2024 man @The_MJF You should join the bloodline after the bidding war of 2024 man

Blake Falor @bbfalor @The_MJF MJF taking over WWE would be awesome, the company needs someone like Maxwell bad @The_MJF MJF taking over WWE would be awesome, the company needs someone like Maxwell bad

Roman Reigns pushed for Sami Zayn to be part of the Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn revealed in a recent interview with Peter Rosenborg that Roman Reigns pushed for him to be a part of the Bloodline storyline. It has been a highlight of WWE programming in recent months.

"It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing,” said Sami Zayn. [H/T: Fightful]

At Survivor Series, Sami Zayn played a crucial role in helping the Bloodline defeat the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match. Jey Uso finally accepted Sami Zayn as a member of the faction.

Would you like to see the Honorary Uce go one-on-one against MJF? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes