Wrestlers are using AEW to go back to WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

AEW features several former WWE wrestlers on their roster, including some of the promotion's biggest stars. Former World Champions Jon Moxley and Toni Storm are the two most decorated World Champions in the promotion's history, and both of them arrived following their WWE exits.
Since the early days of the promotion's existence, many former WWE wrestlers have joined WWE. However, veteran writer Vince Russo recently revealed a trend that he has seen with these wrestlers on an episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
He claimed that former WWE stars are using AEW as a platform to go back to the Stamford-based promotion. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the two biggest former All Elite stars who are now back in the promotion. Rusev and Aleister Black also joined them this year, while Andrade was also part of this before he made his return to the All Elite promotion earlier this month.
"On the surface, it looks like people are using AEW to go back to WWE. I mean, that's -what it looks like on the surface. Bro, I guarantee you. At this point in time, Tony Khan is a lot more selective of the people he's bringing in, whereas [earlier] if you left the WWE, all you had to do is make that phone call, and you're that's all you had to do. I think he's been a little bit more selective now," Russo said.
While Andrade returned to All Elite Wrestling, another former WWE star might be on his way back to the promotion. Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has been absent from television for several months now, and the rumors of him making a WWE return seem to be catching fire with every passing day.
