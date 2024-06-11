Wrestling analyst fears for Samantha Irvin’s immediate future if Ricochet leaves WWE for AEW

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts has given his take on Samantha Irvin's future in the case Ricochet moves away from WWE to join AEW. A move away from Samantha would break many hearts.

Ricochet’s future has been in the air for some time now, and it has been reported that he has served his notice to the company, which means that he will be free to leave at the end of his contract. His fiance, Samantha Irvin, is one of the most popular names in the company thanks to her unique announcing style.

Fans were wondering what would happen to her if her fiance left the company. Sam Roberts was speaking on his NotSam Wrestling show when he said he hoped Samantha would not leave. He also said he would understand if she walked away with her partner.

“I think a lot of questions, of course, come up because we all love Samatha Irvin and will this impact her. I can't imagine, I can't imagine that this will impact Samantha Irvin, and of course, everybody wants to be around the person that they are in a relationship with. Everybody wants to be around their partner, but ultimately, people got to go to work, too... I would hope it doesn't.” [14:03 - 14:33]

Ricochet could move to AEW for more money, according to analyst

In the same podcast episode, Sam Roberts also gave his opinion as to why he thinks Ricochet wants to possibly move to AEW.

The high-flier has some history with some of the top stars there, like Will Ospreay, and going there will only help him have great matches with different wrestlers. Sam Roberts also said that one of the other reasons could be money.

"So, the fact that they're both in AEW, you've already got multiple doors there. The question is, 'Is there a reasonable amount of faith that he goes to AEW and he's put in a bigger spotlight?' which maybe doesn't matter. I'm not in the guy's head. Maybe he just wants to go make some money and wrestle different people."

It will be interesting to see where he ends up once he leaves WWE. A move to AEW would make a lot of sense.

If you use any quote from this article, please credit NotSam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

