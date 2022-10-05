"He needs to be released. Let WWE deal with that BS" - Wrestling fans enraged with top AEW star after his multiple incidents with talent including Andrade El Idolo surfaces

The wrestling world has aired their frustrations with AEW star Sammy Guevara after his recent beef with former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo surfaced.

Andrade and Guevara engaged in a war of words on Twitter following the former's recent interview. The former WWE United States Champion revealed that The Spanish God was whining too much about getting hit hard.

Guevara then harshly tagged El Idolo as a "favor hire," and the two men exchanged some hot tweets. The former TNT Champion ended the banter by urging the Mexican sensation to just return to WWE.

Prior to the Andrade issue, The Spanish God was previously involved in some controversial events. He poked fun at Eddie Kingston's weight, which resulted in a backstage fight.

A Twitter user recently posted a series of Guevara's issues during his AEW tenure. Fans quickly jumped in to express their unhappiness to the former TNT Champion.

One fan suggested that Guevara should be fired and WWE should deal with him instead by acquiring him.

PoloandJays82 @tjlong983 @drgfromnyc He needs to be released. Let WWE deal with that BS @drgfromnyc He needs to be released. Let WWE deal with that BS

Another user claimed that Sammy was the one who allegedly caused a certain AEW star to leave the promotion, presuming to be Cody Rhodes.

TrentnathanAndrewsthe2nd @Phoinexthe2nd @drgfromnyc don't forget driving our lord and saviour out of the company! @drgfromnyc don't forget driving our lord and saviour out of the company!

Meanwhile, this fan knew that Guevara was a problem even before his tenure at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

This user had some pieces of advice for Guevara and his wife, Tay Melo.

McHell @Citizen36C @drgfromnyc He and Tay are super young and someone desperately needs to help them both out before it's too late. His personal business shouldn't have ever been a storyline. And that isn't tongue kissing so much as just actively slobbering on each with tongue for the cameras. It's just gross. @drgfromnyc He and Tay are super young and someone desperately needs to help them both out before it's too late. His personal business shouldn't have ever been a storyline. And that isn't tongue kissing so much as just actively slobbering on each with tongue for the cameras. It's just gross.

Moreover, a netizen was confused on why someone would beef with Andrade, who the user claimed was a nice guy.

ajhausen 🎃✂️ @ajisherexx @drgfromnyc i just don’t understand how someone can beef with andrade. he seems like such a cool dude @drgfromnyc i just don’t understand how someone can beef with andrade. he seems like such a cool dude

Here are some other reactions:

Will Bertazzo Lambert @WillBertazzo @HaitianPrideX75 @drgfromnyc I wouldn't have cared if it was all behind the scenes but he chose to bring her on the show and propose to her on tv and then later began an on-screen relationship with another wrestler. It wasn't wrestling related but then he made it wrestling related @HaitianPrideX75 @drgfromnyc I wouldn't have cared if it was all behind the scenes but he chose to bring her on the show and propose to her on tv and then later began an on-screen relationship with another wrestler. It wasn't wrestling related but then he made it wrestling related

Wrasslin Life - Jericho @wrasslin_life @drgfromnyc He said the same thing about Miley Cyrus that he did about Sasha... so it wasn't an isolated incident. @drgfromnyc He said the same thing about Miley Cyrus that he did about Sasha... so it wasn't an isolated incident.

✌ @KedzieMatthews_ @drgfromnyc I won't blame him for the Matt Hardy concussion. But everything else listed here, sure. @drgfromnyc I won't blame him for the Matt Hardy concussion. But everything else listed here, sure.

It will be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion will take action on this new controversy surrounding Guevara.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo didn't hide his disappointment with his AEW tenure

After seemingly expressing his frustrations about his AEW run, Andrade El Idolo has been the talk of the town recently as speculations fueled that he might return to WWE.

The La Faccion Ingobernable addressed the matter in an interview, where he revealed that he felt he could've done something more in Tony Khan's company.

"Right now I feel a little stagnant. I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good. I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman, it was quite a lot."

El Idolo is set to square off against 10 (Preston Vance) of The Dark Order on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage in a Career (Andrade) versus Mask (10) match.

It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match will be the end of the road for the Mexican star's tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will stay in All Elite Wrestling amidst the controversies? Sound off in the comments section.

