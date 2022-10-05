"He needs to be released. Let WWE deal with that BS" - Wrestling fans enraged with top AEW star after his multiple incidents with talent including Andrade El Idolo surfaces

The wrestling world has aired their frustrations with AEW star Sammy Guevara after his recent beef with former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo surfaced.
Andrade and Guevara engaged in a war of words on Twitter following the former's recent interview. The former WWE United States Champion revealed that The Spanish God was whining too much about getting hit hard.
Guevara then harshly tagged El Idolo as a "favor hire," and the two men exchanged some hot tweets. The former TNT Champion ended the banter by urging the Mexican sensation to just return to WWE.
Prior to the Andrade issue, The Spanish God was previously involved in some controversial events. He poked fun at Eddie Kingston's weight, which resulted in a backstage fight.
A Twitter user recently posted a series of Guevara's issues during his AEW tenure. Fans quickly jumped in to express their unhappiness to the former TNT Champion.
One fan suggested that Guevara should be fired and WWE should deal with him instead by acquiring him.
Another user claimed that Sammy was the one who allegedly caused a certain AEW star to leave the promotion, presuming to be Cody Rhodes.
Meanwhile, this fan knew that Guevara was a problem even before his tenure at the Jacksonville-based promotion.
This user had some pieces of advice for Guevara and his wife, Tay Melo.
Moreover, a netizen was confused on why someone would beef with Andrade, who the user claimed was a nice guy.
Here are some other reactions:
It will be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion will take action on this new controversy surrounding Guevara.
Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo didn't hide his disappointment with his AEW tenure
After seemingly expressing his frustrations about his AEW run, Andrade El Idolo has been the talk of the town recently as speculations fueled that he might return to WWE.
The La Faccion Ingobernable addressed the matter in an interview, where he revealed that he felt he could've done something more in Tony Khan's company.
"Right now I feel a little stagnant. I feel like I want more. I feel like although I have a good contract, the schedule is good. I like the schedule because WWE was inhuman, it was quite a lot."
El Idolo is set to square off against 10 (Preston Vance) of The Dark Order on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage in a Career (Andrade) versus Mask (10) match.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match will be the end of the road for the Mexican star's tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Do you think Andrade El Idolo will stay in All Elite Wrestling amidst the controversies? Sound off in the comments section.
We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.