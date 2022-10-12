"Don’t matter, WWE has Bray Wyatt" - Wrestling fans go berserk after rumors of former RAW commentator's imminent AEW debut

Former WWE RAW commentator Renee Paquette's rumored debut in AEW has sent wrestling fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

Paquette, known as Renee Young during her time with WWE, played several backstage roles in the company. She started as a backstage announcer but eventually moved on to become a RAW commentator and host of WWE Backstage on FS1.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer claimed WWE contacted Paquette amidst a slew of returns orchestrated by Triple H. However, she apparently turned down the offer.

The report also states that those within WWE believe Renee Paquette to be heading to AEW soon. This would make sense, considering her husband, Jon Moxley, is a part of the promotion and has inked a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling. Moreover, her prowess on the mic can prove to be an asset to the company.

These reports come hot on the heels of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE. Reacting to Paquette's potential move to All Elite Wrestling, some fans were of the opinion that it won't make a difference since Wyatt has moved back to his previous stomping grounds. The potential move has also garnered some other intense reactions from fans.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

It remains to be seen if the rumors will turn out to be true in the near future.

Reports suggest that Renee Paquette will be debuting this week on AEW Dynamite

With rumors of the former WWE announcer joining All Elite Wrestling prevalent, a new report suggests fans may see her appear on this week's episode of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling is venturing out to Canada this month, with a large number of fans excited at the prospect. According to SEScoops, Renee Paquette may well be making her first appearance there. It should also be noted that Toronto is Renee's hometown, which could guarantee a warm reception.

Paquette joined WWE in 2012 as co-host of the Survivor Series pre-show. She then moved to NXT as a backstage interviewer before moving to SmackDown in March 2013. She became the first woman to call an entire episode of RAW in 2018 when she filled in for Jonathan Coachman. She later joined the commentary team full-time before departing from the company following SummerSlam 2020.

